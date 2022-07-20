|
20.07.2022 07:30:09
Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th
|
Spexis AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Allschwil, Switzerland, July 20, 2022
Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th
Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the Company will hold a business update call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 AM EDT / 2 PM CET.
To participate, please use the following numbers:
France: +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39
Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. When asked, please provide the name of the event Spexis AG - Business and Strategy Update and the following confirmation code: 1507661.
The presentation will also be available via webcast:
A replay of the call will be available on the Companys website in the Investor Relations Calendar section here or via the above link.
For further information, please contact:
About Spexis
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Spexis AG
|Hegenheimermattweg 125
|4123 Allschwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 567 1600
|Fax:
|+41 61 567 1601
|E-mail:
|info@spexisbio.com
|Internet:
|www.spexisbio.com
|ISIN:
|CH0106213793
|Valor:
|SPEX
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1401323
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1401323 20.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spexis Ltd. (ex Polyphor)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Spexis Ltd. (ex Polyphor)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Spexis Ltd. (ex Polyphor)
|10,36
|4,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen legen zu -- ATX letztlich freundlich -- DAX zum Handelsschluss leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen ging es aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex verlor. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.