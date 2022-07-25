Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.07.2022 19:25:26

Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th

Spexis AG / Key word(s): Conference
Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th

25.07.2022 / 19:25

Allschwil, Switzerland, July 20, 2022

Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th

 

  • Conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 AM EDT / 2 PM CET

Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the Company will hold a business update call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 AM EDT / 2 PM CET.

 

To participate, please use the following numbers:

 

France:  +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39

Germany:  +49 (0)69 22222 5197

Italy:   +39 0200638217

Switzerland:  +41 (0)44 580 7279

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 165 4012

United States  +1 646-828-8075

 

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  When asked, please provide the name of the event Spexis AG - Business and Strategy Update and the following confirmation code: 1507661.

 

The presentation will also be available via webcast:

 

A replay of the call will be available on the Companys website in the Investor Relations Calendar section here or via the above link.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

For Investors: 
 
Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@spexisbio.com
 
Raimund Gabriel
MC Services
spexis@mc-services.eu
Ph: +49 89 210 228 0		 For Media:
 
Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch
 
 
Dr. Brigitte Keller/Laurie Doyle
MC Services
spexis@mc-services.eu
Europe: +49 89 210 228 0
U.S.: +1 339 832 0752
   

 

 

About Spexis

Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information, please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis' results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Spexis AG
Hegenheimermattweg 125
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 567 1600
Fax: +41 61 567 1601
E-mail: info@spexisbio.com
Internet: www.spexisbio.com
ISIN: CH0106213793
Valor: SPEX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1405487

 
End of News EQS News Service

1405487  25.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405487&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Spexis Ltd. (ex Polyphor)mehr Nachrichten