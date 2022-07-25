|
Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th
Allschwil, Switzerland, July 20, 2022
Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th
Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the Company will hold a business update call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 AM EDT / 2 PM CET.
To participate, please use the following numbers:
France: +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39
Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5197
Italy: +39 0200638217
Switzerland: +41 (0)44 580 7279
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 165 4012
United States +1 646-828-8075
Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. When asked, please provide the name of the event Spexis AG - Business and Strategy Update and the following confirmation code: 1507661.
The presentation will also be available via webcast:
A replay of the call will be available on the Companys website in the Investor Relations Calendar section here or via the above link.
For further information, please contact:
About Spexis
Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information, please visit: www.spexisbio.com.
