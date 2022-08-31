|
31.08.2022 07:30:13
Spexis announces presentation of half-year 2022 financial results and participation at upcoming industry and investor events in September
|
Spexis AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Allschwil, Switzerland, August 31, 2022
Spexis announces presentation of half-year 2022 financial results and participation at upcoming industry and investor events in September
Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the Company will hold a live call and webcast to discuss its half-year 2022 financial results and provide a business update on September 6, 2022, 8am ET / 2pm CET.
To participate, please use the following numbers:
France: +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39
Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5197
Italy: +39 0200638217
Switzerland: +41 (0)44 580 7279
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 165 4012
United States +1 646-828-8073
Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. When asked, please provide the name of the event Spexis H1 2022 Financial Results and Business Update and the following confirmation code: 7688870.
The presentation will also be available via webcast:
A replay of the call will be available on the Companys website in the Investor Relations Calendar section here or via the above link.
In addition, management will participate at the following events in September:
Stephan Wehselau, COO, will give a company presentation on September 6th at 10:45 AM CET and will also meet with investors.
Dr. Wager will give a company presentation and meet with investors.
September 28-29, 2022, Boston, U.S. (in-person) & October 4-5, 2022 (virtual)
Dr. Wager will participate in this partnering event. Anyone interested in speaking with the company is invited to request a meeting via the PARTNERINGONE® platform.
For further information please contact:
About Spexis
Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information, please visit: www.spexisbio.com.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Spexis AG
|Hegenheimermattweg 125
|4123 Allschwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 567 1600
|Fax:
|+41 61 567 1601
|E-mail:
|info@spexisbio.com
|Internet:
|www.spexisbio.com
|ISIN:
|CH0106213793
|Valor:
|SPEX
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1431709
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1431709 31.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spexis Ltd. (ex Polyphor)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Spexis Ltd. (ex Polyphor)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Spexis Ltd. (ex Polyphor)
|10,36
|4,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen belasten: Asiens Börsen geben nach
Die Märkte in Fernost zeigen sich am Mittwoch schwächer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor am Dienstag seine Gewinne wieder und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Erholungsversuch.