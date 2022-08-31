Spexis AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Allschwil, Switzerland, August 31, 2022

Spexis announces presentation of half-year 2022 financial results and participation at upcoming industry and investor events in September

Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the Company will hold a live call and webcast to discuss its half-year 2022 financial results and provide a business update on September 6, 2022, 8am ET / 2pm CET.

To participate, please use the following numbers:

France: +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39

Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5197

Italy: +39 0200638217

Switzerland: +41 (0)44 580 7279

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 165 4012

United States +1 646-828-8073

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. When asked, please provide the name of the event Spexis H1 2022 Financial Results and Business Update and the following confirmation code: 7688870.

The presentation will also be available via webcast:

For participants of the conference call: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/spexis20220906/ no-audio (audio via phone, presentation on the web browser)

Live stream: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/spexis20220906 (audio and presentation on the web browser; for passive participants)

A replay of the call will be available on the Companys website in the Investor Relations Calendar section here or via the above link.

In addition, management will participate at the following events in September:

German Fall Conference (Herbstkonferenz)

September 5-6, 2022, Frankfurt, Germany

Stephan Wehselau, COO, will give a company presentation on September 6th at 10:45 AM CET and will also meet with investors.

Sachs Associates 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

September 21-22, 2022, Basel, Switzerland

Dr. Wager will give a company presentation and meet with investors.

September 28-29, 2022, Boston, U.S. (in-person) & October 4-5, 2022 (virtual)

Dr. Wager will participate in this partnering event. Anyone interested in speaking with the company is invited to request a meeting via the PARTNERINGONE® platform.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:



Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Spexis AG.

+41 61 567 16 00

IR@spexisbio.com



Raimund Gabriel

MC Services

spexis@mc-services.eu

Ph: +49 89 210 228 0 For Media:



Dr. Stephan Feldhaus

Feldhaus & Partner

+41 79 865 92 56

feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch





Dr. Brigitte Keller/Laurie Doyle

MC Services

spexis@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89 210 228 0

U.S.: +1 339 832 0752

About Spexis

Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information, please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.