|
27.04.2022 07:15:17
Spexis Annual General Meeting 2022
|
Spexis AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Allschwil, Switzerland, April 27, 2022
Spexis Annual General Meeting 2022
Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a significant majority. In line with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, shareholders were not allowed to attend the AGM in person. The independent proxy represented 25.6% percent of the company's shares.
The members of the Board of Directors, Jeffrey Wager, Kuno Sommer, Bernard Bollag, Daniel Hartmann, Robert Clarke, and Dennis Ausiello, were re-elected for a further year in office. In addition, shareholders confirmed Jeffrey Wager as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The agenda items on compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the executive management were also approved. Furthermore, the increases to the Company's authorized and conditional share capital were approved. The management report, the consolidated financial statements, and the annual financial statements for 2021 were also approved.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all of Spexis' shareholders for their trust and support at today's AGM," said Jeffrey Wager, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
About Spexis
Additional features:
File: Spexis AGM results
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Spexis AG
|Hegenheimermattweg 125
|4123 Allschwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 567 1600
|Fax:
|+41 61 567 1601
|E-mail:
|info@spexisbio.com
|Internet:
|www.spexisbio.com
|ISIN:
|CH0106213793
|Valor:
|SPEX
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1336109
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1336109 27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spexis Ltd. (ex Polyphor)mehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.22
|Spexis AG : Annual General Meeting (Investegate)
|
27.04.22
|Spexis Annual General Meeting 2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.04.22
|Spexis publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2022 (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|Spexis AG : Financial results for the full-year 2021 (Investegate)
|
24.03.22
|Spexis provides business update and announces financial results for the full-year 2021 (EQS Group)
|
24.03.22
|Spexis gibt Finanzergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 bekannt und informiert über die aktuelle Geschäftsstrategie (EQS Group)
|
09.03.22
|Spexis AG : Strategy Update and 2021 Financial Results (Investegate)
|
09.03.22
|Spexis to present strategy update and full-year 2021 financial results on March 24, 2022 (EQS Group)