Spexis has received temporary approval of an extension until 31 of May 2023 for the disclosure obligation in connection with the publication and the filing of the annual report 2022.



Allschwil, Switzerland, April 28, 2023

Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the company has been granted an extension to publish its 2022 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 May 2023.

The decision in its paragraph I reads as follows:

I. The exemption application of Spexis (Issuer) dated 21 April 2023 requesting an extension

of the deadline to publish its 2022 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange

Regulation AG until 31 May 2023 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit.

a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):

a. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the registered

shares of the Issuer in case its 2022 annual report is not published in accordance with

the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with

the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation

AG until Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.

b. Spexis is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc

publicity (Art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Friday,

28 April 2023, 7.30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:

- the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a

prominent position;

- the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the

deadline to publish its 2022 annual report and to file such report with SIX

Exchange Regulation AG;

- the unaudited key figures such as net revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, profit/loss, balance

sheet total, equity etc. for the annual results 2022.

The reason for the delay in publishing the annual report is the recently closed financing, announced on Tuesday April 18th, 2023. This is a key material subsequent event, which is relevant to prepare the full-year 2022 financial statements and reports in accordance with IFRS.

Given the relevance of this financing and the short time available post-closing, the company requested an extension to publish the full-year 2022 financial statements and reports until the end of May 2023. The unaudited key figures are included below.

Unaudited key figures (1)

in CHF million Income Statement 2022 2021 Variance in % Total revenue 0.0 0.0 N/A Research and development expenses -12.7 -0.9 1346 Other operating expenses -6.0 -3.4 78 Net loss for the period -18.6 -11.9 56 Balance Sheet Cash on hand 1.8 14.4 -87 Total assets 30.0 49.9 -40 Total equity 19.4 30.2 -36 Average net cash burn (2) 1.0 0.2 421 Equity ratio in % 65 61 (1) Based on the consolidated IFRS financial sstatements (2) Represents the average monthly cash used in operating and investing activities

About Spexis

Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Spexis AG

+41 61 567 1600

IR@spexisbio.com For Media:

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus

Feldhaus & Partner

+41 79 865 9256

feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch



