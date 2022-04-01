|
Spexis publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2022
Allschwil, Switzerland, April 1, 2022
Spexis publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2022
- Pre-AGM information call on April 7, 2022 at 2:30PM CET
- AGM to be held April 26, 2022
- Shareholders not physically present, in accordance with COVID-19 ordinances
Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on rare diseases and oncology with an initial focus on chronic respiratory diseases today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2022.
As a precautionary and prudent measure, the Board of Directors has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting 2022 without the physical presence of shareholders, in accordance with Article 8 of the Federal Act on the Statutory Principles for Federal Council Ordinances on Combating the COVID-19 Epidemic (COVID-19 Act) and Article 27 of Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) (COVID-19 Ordinance 3).
The company will be seeking to maximize the number of shareholders executing their voting rights and will host a pre-AGM information call on April 7, 2022 at 2:30PM CET. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance by email to IR@spexisbio.com. To access the earnings call, please use the following details:
France: +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39
Event Title: Spexis AG - Annual General Meeting Information Call 2022
Confirmation code: 3315627
After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link.
About Spexis
Disclaimer
|
