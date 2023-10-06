06.10.2023 07:30:06

Spexis to host business update conference call on October 9, 2023

Allschwil, Switzerland, October 6, 2023

 

Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, announced today that it will host a business update conference call on October 9, 2023, at 8.30am EDT.

Jeffrey D. Wager, M.D. (CEO & Chairman) will provide strategic business and financial updates. To access the conference call please use the following details:

France: +33 0805102207
Germany: +49 0800-6647650
Italy: +39 800897553
Switzerland +41 0800-002063
United Kingdom +44 08082389064
United States +1 877-317-6789

International Toll Free +1 412-317-6789

 

Event Title: Spexis AG Business Update Conference Call
 

The conference call will also be available via webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6s6eCE7g

After the call, a replay of the webcast will be available via the above link.

 

About Spexis

Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

 

For further information please contact:

For Investors: 
 
Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@spexisbio.com

Or

Stephen Jasper
Managing Director
Gilmartin Group
stephen@gilmartinir.com

 

For Media: 
 
Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch

 

 


Nachrichten