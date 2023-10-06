|
Spexis to host business update conference call on October 9, 2023
Spexis AG
Spexis to host business update conference call on October 9, 2023
Allschwil, Switzerland, October 6, 2023
Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, announced today that it will host a business update conference call on October 9, 2023, at 8.30am EDT.
Jeffrey D. Wager, M.D. (CEO & Chairman) will provide strategic business and financial updates. To access the conference call please use the following details:
France: +33 0805102207
International Toll Free +1 412-317-6789
Event Title: Spexis AG Business Update Conference Call
The conference call will also be available via webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6s6eCE7g
After the call, a replay of the webcast will be available via the above link.
About Spexis
Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.
