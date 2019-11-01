SPEZA Accepting DCEP - World's First Sovereign Digital Currency

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPEZA, a Digital Asset Solutions Provider, Exchange operator and regulator, proudly announces its readiness in accepting China's Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), the world's first sovereign Digital Currency, along with all major digital assets listed on SPEZA Digital Asset Exchange.

Huang Qifan, Vice Chairman of the China International Economic Exchange Center (CCIEE) announced at the Bund Financial Summit 2019 in Shanghai, that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) will be rolling out a yuan-pegged Sovereign Digital Currency and likely to be the first central bank in the world to launch a digital currency.

His statement was among a series of crypto-related announcements from China's top officials following President Xi Jinping's speech to accelerate the development of blockchain technology in China.

"We must take blockchain as an important breakthrough for independent innovation of core technologies, clarify the main directions, increase investment, focus on a number of key core technologies, and accelerate the development of blockchain technology and industrial innovation," stated President Xi as part of the 18th collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee in Beijing.

"SPEZA is looking forward to working closely with the authorities and being among the first Digital Asset Exchanges in the world to adopt DCEP," said Atty. Edwin Alden V. Uy, CEO, SPEZA.

About SPEZA

SPEZA is a financial technology company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a Regional Operating Headquarters in Manila, Philippines.

Under the authority of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), an agency under the Office of the President of the Philippines, SPEZA was granted an Offshore Virtual Currency Exchange (OVCE) Primary License, authorizing SPEZA to operate its Digital Asset Exchange whilst given the mandate to issue OVCE Regular Licenses and regulate its licensees. Additionally, SPEZA offers solutions for Digital Asset Tokenization and Exchange solutions, Payment and Retail PoS Solutions, and Blockchain Development services.

SPEZA is currently working with leading financial institutions and industry leaders to merge traditional financial products with digital assets.

About CEZA

Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), is a government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC), under the Office of the President of the Philippines, tasked to manage and supervise the development of the Cagayan Economic Zone and Freeport (CSEZFP), and the first economic zone in the Philippines that offers to host financial technology companies in the emerging FinTech industry with the issuance of Financial Technology Solutions and Offshore Virtual Currency (FTSOVC) licenses within their legislative framework.

