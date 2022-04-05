Sphere 3D Names Patricia Trompeter To Succeed Peter Tassiopoulos As CEO

(RTTNews) - Bitcoin mining company Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY, ANY.V) announced Tuesday that Patricia Trompeter will become Sphere 3D's CEO and that Duncan McEwan will transition to be Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Peter Tassiopoulos, former CEO of Sphere 3D, will work closely with Trompeter and the board to ensure a smooth transition and remain engaged as a consultant for one year. The changes are effective April 5, 2022.

Trompeter joined the Sphere 3D Board of Directors in April 2021. She brings to Sphere 3D over 20 years of notable success guiding corporate turnarounds, M&A execution, finance, and acquisition integration.

Her experience includes various executive leadership positions, including Board Director, CFO, controller, COO, and M&A lead, for innovative and emerging technology companies.

At GE Capital, Trompeter spent more than 15 years refining her restructuring & turnaround skills, mergers & acquisition skills, and her financial and operational expertise while growing her career.

Before leaving, she earned the role of CFO at GE Capital IT Solutions, North America. She is a Founder and Managing Director of Ceres Capital Ventures, LLC, an independent investment and advisory firm.

Trompeter's compensation will initially be a mix of bitcoin and currency, with her salary paid in U.S. currency and 100% of bonuses paid in bitcoin. Her compensation will transition to 100% bitcoin as the Company grows to scale. The Company will pay the Board of Directors' compensation predominantly in bitcoin, being one of the first boards to be compensated in Bitcoin.