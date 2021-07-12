Spherion Staffing to Ignite Change for America's Workforce with the "Spherion Works Sweepstakes"

ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) is adding some fun to hiring — and retaining — its workforce with a creative employment initiative to fill thousands of jobs and fuel the nation's workforce recovery efforts.

The Spherion Works Sweepstakes kicks off July 12 and runs through National Staffing Week (Sept. 13-19) and aims to drive America's unemployed and underemployed to join and stay at the more than 10,000 employment opportunities Spherion has nationwide. A central element to the Spherion Works Sweepstakes is the more than 150 prizes that will be awarded to individuals working for Spherion. Weekly winners will be randomly selected during the campaign. With a wide variety of prizes ranging from GoPro cameras to Nintendo Switches, the campaign will conclude in mid-September with the announcement of the campaign's grand prize, a new Ford Mustang sports car.

"Oh my goodness, we've got jobs, jobs, jobs, and we're filling them!" said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, President of Spherion Staffing. "We've got jobs flying off the shelves. And, this is our fun way of rewarding those who work for us every day while encouraging those who have not yet found their way to a great job, to work with Spherion. It's summer — let's have a little fun!"

Spherion employees active on assignment will earn an entry into the Spherion Works Sweepstakes each week they work during the campaign. Several exciting prizes are up for grabs including MacBook Air Laptops, Apple Watches, flat-screen TVs, GoPros, Nintendo Switches, Apple AirPods, Grizzly Coolers, Beats by Dr. Dre headphones and more! Each weekly prize will lead up to the grand prize of a brand-new Ford Mustang sports car. Embracing Spherion's identity, the majority of prizes will come in its signature orange. Spherion is not affiliated with any of the brands associated with the prizes being offered, nor are these brands sponsoring or endorsing Spherion or the Spherion Works Sweepstakes.

An influx of job opportunities with strong potential for upward mobility are resurfacing, and Spherion is committed to helping client companies optimize productivity and get job seekers back to work. The staffing firm's 200-plus offices from coast to coast are all filling rewarding positions, as nearly ten million Americans remain out of work due to reasons related to the pandemic. So, "Let's Get to Work!"

To learn more about the Spherion Works Sweepstakes, visit spherion.com/works .

About Spherion

Spherion, a leader in the recruiting and staffing industry with 75 years of experience, brings the power of local to its clients and candidates through a network of independent and empowered franchise owners. Backed by the drive and stability of the global leader in human resource services, Spherion is growing and evolving to tackle what is next for the emerging workforce. The company recently unveiled a striking new brand identity that reflects its successful growth to meet the needs of client companies and the emergent workforce. It also revealed a new purpose-driven tagline, "Let's Get to Work." Today, Spherion services the workforce needs of more than 4,000 businesses and operates more than 200 offices across the country.

To learn more about Spherion's services, visit https://www.spherion.com . For information about the Spherion franchising opportunity, visit https://www.spherion.com/franchise/ .

