SPIE signs an agreement to acquire the Grid Solutions activities from Strukton Group

Cergy, November 16, 2023 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the signature of an agreement to acquire the Grid Solutions activities from Strukton Group in the Netherlands.

The Grid Solutions activities, part of Strukton Group, include new installation, expansion and renovation of high-voltage substations and medium-voltage infrastructures, as well as service & maintenance activities, including inspections and maintenance and 24/7 assistance. With its 115 highly skilled employees, the Grid Solutions activities are mainly deployed in the Dutch market and are located in Hengelo (eastern part of the Netherlands). The Grid Solutions activities generated nearly 28 million euros of revenue in 2022 with a good profitability.

With this acquisition, SPIE continues the consolidation of its footprint in the booming energy market in the Netherlands.

Peter Paasse, divisional director of SPIE Nederland, declared: "The Grid Solutions activities complement ours seamlessly. This acquisition represents an additional step in our development in the Netherlands. It enables SPIE to further support the main Transmission System Operator for the Netherlands in its multiple projects dedicated to electrification. I am looking forward to adding new highly skilled experts to our team. The quick integration of the activity will contribute to SPIE’s profitable and sustainable growth going forward.”

The transaction is expected to close before the year end.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 48,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2022 consolidated revenues of €8.09 billion and consolidated EBITA of €511 million.

