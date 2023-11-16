|
16.11.2023 18:00:03
SPIE signs an agreement to acquire the Grid Solutions activities from Strukton Group
Cergy, November 16, 2023 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the signature of an agreement to acquire the Grid Solutions activities from Strukton Group in the Netherlands.
The Grid Solutions activities, part of Strukton Group, include new installation, expansion and renovation of high-voltage substations and medium-voltage infrastructures, as well as service & maintenance activities, including inspections and maintenance and 24/7 assistance. With its 115 highly skilled employees, the Grid Solutions activities are mainly deployed in the Dutch market and are located in Hengelo (eastern part of the Netherlands). The Grid Solutions activities generated nearly 28 million euros of revenue in 2022 with a good profitability.
With this acquisition, SPIE continues the consolidation of its footprint in the booming energy market in the Netherlands.
Peter Paasse, divisional director of SPIE Nederland, declared: "The Grid Solutions activities complement ours seamlessly. This acquisition represents an additional step in our development in the Netherlands. It enables SPIE to further support the main Transmission System Operator for the Netherlands in its multiple projects dedicated to electrification. I am looking forward to adding new highly skilled experts to our team. The quick integration of the activity will contribute to SPIE’s profitable and sustainable growth going forward.”
The transaction is expected to close before the year end.
About SPIE
SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 48,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and digital transformation alongside our customers.
SPIE achieved in 2022 consolidated revenues of €8.09 billion and consolidated EBITA of €511 million.
Contacts
|SPIE
Pascal Omnès
Group Communications Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11
pascal.omnes@spie.com
|SPIE
Audrey Bourgeois
Investor Relations Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 80 72
audrey.bourgeois@spie.com
|IMAGE 7
Laurent Poinsot
Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 77
lpoinsot@image7.fr
www.spie.com
https://www.facebook.com/SPIEgroup
http://twitter.com/spiegroup
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spie SAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Spie SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Spie SA
|26,32
|-0,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich kaum verändert -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich am Freitag mit Aufschlägen. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen halten sich zum letzten Handelstag der Woche zurück. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen.