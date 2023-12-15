|
15.12.2023 17:50:00
SPIE_Information regarding the voting rights and shares - December 2023
December 15, 2023
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority
Listing location: Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: A
ISIN code: FR0012757854
As of the date mentioned thereafter, the total number of voting rights of SPIE is as follows:
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
December 15, 2023
166,468,112
186,632,989
As a reminder, under the by-laws of SPIE (article 14), when a shareholder acquires or raises its interest to 1 % of the share capital or of the voting rights or to any multiple of such percentage, such shareholder is due to disclose such information.
10, avenue de l’Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex, France
Tel : +33 (0)1 34 41 81 81
Limited liability company with a Board of Directors and with a share capital of 78,240,012.64€ / RCS Pontoise 532 712 825 / SIRET 532 712 825 00027
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!