15.12.2023 17:50:00

SPIE_Information regarding the voting rights and shares - December 2023


December 15, 2023

Information regarding the voting rights and shares

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

Listing location:        Euronext-Paris
Compartiment:        A
ISIN code:        FR0012757854

As of the date mentioned thereafter, the total number of voting rights of SPIE is as follows:




Date


Total number of shares


Total number of voting rights




December 15, 2023



166,468,112



186,632,989

As a reminder, under the by-laws of SPIE (article 14), when a shareholder acquires or raises its interest to 1 % of the share capital or of the voting rights or to any multiple of such percentage, such shareholder is due to disclose such information.

10, avenue de l’Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex, France
Tel : +33 (0)1 34 41 81 81

Limited liability company with a Board of Directors and with a share capital of 78,240,012.64 / RCS Pontoise 532 712 825 / SIRET 532 712 825 00027

Attachment


