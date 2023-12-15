SPIE_Information regarding the voting rights and shares - December 2023





December 15, 2023

Information regarding the voting rights and shares

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

Listing location: Euronext-Paris

Compartiment: A

ISIN code: FR0012757854

As of the date mentioned thereafter, the total number of voting rights of SPIE is as follows:







Date





Total number of shares





Total number of voting rights







December 15, 2023







166,468,112







186,632,989





As a reminder, under the by-laws of SPIE (article 14), when a shareholder acquires or raises its interest to 1 % of the share capital or of the voting rights or to any multiple of such percentage, such shareholder is due to disclose such information.

10, avenue de l’Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex, France

Tel : +33 (0)1 34 41 81 81

Limited liability company with a Board of Directors and with a share capital of 78,240,012.64€ / RCS Pontoise 532 712 825 / SIRET 532 712 825 00027

