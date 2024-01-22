22.01.2024 18:20:00

SPIE_Information regarding the voting rights and shares - January 2024


January 22, 2024

Information regarding the voting rights and shares

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

Listing location:        Euronext-Paris
Compartiment:        A
ISIN code:        FR0012757854

As of the date mentioned thereafter, the total number of voting rights of SPIE is as follows:





Date



Total number of shares



Total number of voting rights




January 22, 2024



166,468,112



193,659,766

As a reminder, under the by-laws of SPIE (article 14), when a shareholder acquires or raises its interest to 1 % of the share capital or of the voting rights or to any multiple of such percentage, such shareholder is due to disclose such information.

10, avenue de l’Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex, France
Tel : +33 (0)1 34 41 81 81

Limited liability company with a Board of Directors and with a share capital of 78,240,012.64 / RCS Pontoise 532 712 825 / SIRET 532 712 825 00027

