22.01.2024 18:20:00
SPIE_Information regarding the voting rights and shares - January 2024
January 22, 2024
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority
Listing location: Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: A
ISIN code: FR0012757854
As of the date mentioned thereafter, the total number of voting rights of SPIE is as follows:
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
January 22, 2024
166,468,112
193,659,766
As a reminder, under the by-laws of SPIE (article 14), when a shareholder acquires or raises its interest to 1 % of the share capital or of the voting rights or to any multiple of such percentage, such shareholder is due to disclose such information.
10, avenue de l’Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex, France
Tel : +33 (0)1 34 41 81 81
Limited liability company with a Board of Directors and with a share capital of 78,240,012.64€ / RCS Pontoise 532 712 825 / SIRET 532 712 825 00027
Attachment
