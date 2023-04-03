Spike In Oil Prices May Lead To Mixed Performance On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open on Monday, with the major averages likely to move in opposite directions after posting strong gains last week.

Early trading on Wall Street is likely to be impacted by reaction to a surge in crude oil prices, as crude for May delivery is soaring $4.64 or 6.1 percent to $80.31 a barrel.

The spike by the price of crude oil comes after OPEC and their oil-producing allies announced a surprise decision to reduce output by 1.16 million barrels per day.

A Saudi Arabian Ministry of Energy official called the output cut a "precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market."

Energy stocks are likely to benefit from the jump in oil prices, with Dow component Chevron (CVX) surging by 4.2 percent in pre-market trading.

However, concerns about the impact on inflation and the global economy are likely to weigh on other sectors.

Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Friday, adding to the gains posted on Wednesday and Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a particularly strong upward move, reaching a six-month closing high.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close of trading, reaching new highs for the session. The Nasdaq surged 208.44 points or 1.7 percent to 12,221.91, the S&P 500 shot up 58.48 points or 1.4 percent to 4,109.31 and the Dow jumped 415.12 points or 1.3 percent at 33,274.15.

For the week, the Dow spiked by 3.2 percent, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 soared by 3.4 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also posted strong gains for the quarter despite continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and recent turmoil in the banking sector.

The rally on Wall Street came following the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected slowdown in the annual rate of core consumer price growth.

The report said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, jumped 4.6 percent year-over-year in February.

Annual price growth remains elevated, but this represents a slowdown from the 4.7 percent year-over-year spike in January. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unchanged.

Including food and energy prices, the annual rate of consumer price growth also slowed to 5.0 percent in February from 5.3 percent in January. The pace of overall growth was also expected to be unchanged.

The Commerce Department said consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in February following a 0.6 percent advance in January. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.4 percent.

Core consumer prices also increased by 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in February after climbing by 0.5 percent in January. Core prices were expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

With the inflation readings said to be preferred by the Fed, the data led to some optimism the central bank will hold off on raising interest rates at its next meeting in early May.

The Fed signaled last week that it expects just one more rate increase this year, leaving traders looking for clues about the timing of the final rate hike.

Housing stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 2.4 percent to its best closing level in almost a month.

Significant strength was also visible among networking stocks, as reflected by the 2.3 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Networking Index.

Transportation stocks also turned in a strong performance, resulting in a 2.2 percent jump by the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

Commercial real estate, software and computer hardware stocks also saw considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are soaring $4.64 to $80.31 a barrel after jumping $1.30 to $75.67 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after falling $11.50 to $1,986.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling rising $8.90 to $1,995.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 133.02 yen versus the 132.86 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0864 compared to last Friday's $1.0839.

Asia

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as a surge in oil prices brought inflation and rate hike worries back into focus.

While a closely watched measure of price increases in the United States offered some support, a sharp rise in crude oil prices on the back of surprise output cuts announced by OPEC+ nations stoked fears of a potential resurgence in inflation over the coming months.

Oil prices jumped more than 5 percent in Asian trading after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers said they would cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year.

Chinese shares rose notably, led by major electronics manufacturers, after Beijing launched a cybersecurity probe into U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology. China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.7 percent to 3,296.40.

SG Micro Corp rallied 3.7 percent, while Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped 7.5 percent in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished marginally higher at 20,409.18, recovering from an early slide after a private survey showed Chinese manufacturing activity unexpectedly eased in March amid increased headwinds from slow demand.

Japanese shares advanced despite weak manufacturing data and signs of worsening business sentiment among big manufacturers.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.5 percent to 28,188.15, led by energy stocks such as Inpex Corp. and Eneos Holdings. The broader Topix settled 0.7 percent higher at 2,017.68. Chip-related stocks slumped, with Tokyo Electron, Screen Holding and Advantest falling 2-3 percent.

Seoul stocks fell slightly to snap a four-day rally after a survey showed factory activity in the country contracted at the sharpest pace in six months in March.

The Kospi dipped 0.2 percent to 2,472.34, after having hit its highest level since February 9 on Friday. Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Kakao and Naver fell 1-2 percent.

Australian markets ended higher amid bets that the Reserve Bank will halt its tightening cycle on Tuesday, though some traders expect a 25 basis point hike.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 0.6 percent higher at 7,223, extending gains for the sixth day running, led by energy stocks. The broader All Ordinaries Index rose 0.6 percent to 7,416.40. Santos, Woodside Energy Group and Beach Energy surged 2-4 percent.

Investors shrugged off data showing that the manufacturing sector in Australia slipped into contraction territory in March.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly higher on Monday after the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation rose less than expected in February, boosting optimism policymakers might hit the pause button on rate hikes in May.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off data showing that activity at struggling factories across the eurozone fell further last month.

S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.3 in March from February's 48.5 and just ahead of a preliminary reading of 47.1.

In the U.K., the March manufacturing reading was finalized at 47.9, down from February's 7-month of 49.3.

While the German DAX Index has bucked the uptrend and dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent.

Energy stocks have surged as a surprise announcement by OPEC+ and its allies to cut production lifted crude prices up more than 5 percent. BP Plc, Shell, TotalEnergies and Eni have all moved sharply higher.

Imperial Brands has also advanced. The tobacco firm said it has instructed Barclays Capital Securities to purchase up to 500 million pounds of its shares as part of the second tranche of its share buyback drive of up to 1 billion pounds announced in 2022.

Italian bank Unicredit has also surged after announcing it has first tranche of its share buyback program of up to 2.34 billion euros.

Meanwhile, ailing British cinema chain Cineworld Group has plunged after announcing a debt restructuring with its biggest lenders.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of March at 10 am ET.

The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to edge down to 47.5 in March from 47.7 in February, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction.

Also at 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on construction spending in the month of February. Construction spending is expected to be unchanged.