10.11.2023 02:00:00
Spin 2.0 shines on Wasm component composition, portability
Spin 2.0, an upgrade to Fermyon's framework for building WebAssembly (Wasm) applications for the cloud, has arrived, enabling Wasm component composition and laying a foundation for portability across runtimes and implementations.Introduced November 2 and accessible from GitHub, Spin 2.0 is intended to improve both the developer experience and runtime performance. Featured is an updated spin.toml manifest that focuses on simplicity and on resources a component is allowed to access, such as a Redis database. When writing applications, developers can interact with built-in persistence, configuration, or data services from within Wasm components or communicate with external systems.
