Spinning Babies® 2020 World Confluence now offered online

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spinning Babies®, champion of a physiological approach to maternity health, pregnancy, and birth, have just announced that the Spinning Babies® 2020 World Confluence Pre-Conference and Main Conference will be delivered online. This development is offered as a response to the world health situation and pandemic, which may limit travel and group gatherings.

The 2020 World Confluence will be held in-person in Caloundra, Australia on October 17 & 18, 2020. The Pre-Conference - Informed Consent will be held on October 16, 2020. Participants may now attend in person in Caloundra, Australia or online through a virtual event platform.

Spinning Babies® will provide 56 hours of on-demand streams of expert speakers from around the world. Participants will have access to the event streams for thirty days after the event streams live. Participants will also be able to connect with event speakers, network with other participants, collect a virtual swag bag, and plan their own conference agenda using the virtual platform.

Up to 30 hours of continuing education credits will be available for approved speaker presentations.

Spinning Babies® promotes a unique approach to pregnancy comfort, labor progress, and easier birth using Physiology Before Force℠ for pregnant people, midwives and nurses, childbirth educators, and pregnancy-focused bodyworkers.

"As a midwife, I've developed a new approach to address fetal position and overall comfort. The result? Progress in labor and less pain in childbirth." - Gail Tully, CPM, Spinning Babies® Founder & CEO

More information on the 2020 World Confluence speakers, schedule, and offerings can be found online at https://spinningbabies.com/2020confluence/.

