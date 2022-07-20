SPINS Partners with Naturally Network to Empower Emerging Natural Brands

Partnership will provide educational opportunities for emerging small businesses in the Health and Wellness Industry

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS , a leading wellness-focused data company and advocate for the Natural Products Industry, has partnered with Naturally Network , a collaborative community advancing the Natural and Organic Products Industry, to empower emerging small business brands in the Natural Products Industry. As a title sponsor for Naturally Network, SPINS is embodying its passion for fostering a community that champions founders, makers, and entrepreneurs in this industry.

For more than 25 years, SPINS has been a passionate advocate for the Natural Products Industry. SPINS' data has been instrumental in making brands successful by helping accelerate growth, optimize performance, and gain a competitive advantage. Retailers harness the power of SPINS' Product Intelligence to bring personalization to the shopper experience and understand their ever-changing preferences. Naturally Network emerged out of a growing regional need to support passionate natural leaders on a national level. Today, Naturally Network has more than 5,000 members and more than 20,000 entrepreneurs, natural and organic employees, suppliers, service providers, investors, and natural products champions across the communities it serves.

"The goal of Naturally Network is to bring together the natural and organic products industry, advance the success of founders and brands, and activate the ecosystem to create meaningful industry change," said Katrina Tolentino, Executive Director of Naturally Network. "We're excited to have SPINS join us as our newest founding title sponsor as we share a common mission to deliver the highest quality, educational content that will allow the industry to continue to grow and flourish."

SPINS CEO, Tony Olson, cofounded Naturally Chicago, and SPINS employees across the country are active members of their local Naturally chapters. The new partnership will elevate SPINS from a participant role into more of a mentoring position to continue to support thriving natural communities across the country.

"Joining forces with Naturally Network is another example of SPINS' investment in the success of the health and wellness industry that's growing rapidly as entrepreneurs innovate to meet consumers' diverse preferences," said Jay Lovelace, President of SPINS and current Board Member of Naturally Chicago. "For decades, SPINS has played a vital role in the success of thousands of emerging brands across the natural and wellness industry. No other company has made such a groundbreaking impact as we have. Now, SPINS is launching a powerful new platform that will allow thousands of additional emerging brands to accelerate success."

SPINS LAUNCHPAD

SPINS partnership with Naturally Network will serve as a centerpiece of SPINS Launchpad . Through this interconnected community, SPINS will be able to make direct connections with emerging brands. By staying in-the-know on the cutting-edge natural trends of tomorrow, SPINS will empower small, emerging businesses.

SPINS Launchpad will help emerging businesses accelerate growth by equipping them with data, insights, and the tools they need to thrive. With SPINS Launchpad, entrepreneurs will be able to gain unparalleled access to SPINS' industry-leading data and consult with experts to learn how to future-proof their businesses. The new SPINS 'Liftoff' bundle will provide emerging brands with everything they need to grow and compete in today's dynamic retail market.

SPINS Launchpad will be hosting its first educational event on July 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. CDT, "Chart a Healthy Path to Growth, Using SPINS Data." This webinar will serve as the first of many educational offerings from Naturally Network and SPINS that will bring the audience top insights about the natural industry so they can understand what's happening today and what's on the horizon. SPINS experts will discuss how to use data, product attributes, channel trends, and consumer behaviors to navigate a complex ecosystem and grow shelf space. Attendees will also learn how to access perks available exclusively to Naturally Network members. To register, click here .

About SPINS

SPINS LLC is a wellness-focused data company and advocate for the Natural Products Industry. Over the past two decades, the wide adoption of SPINS' Product Intelligence has led to a common language used across the industry as well as laid the foundation for the next generation of innovation, while providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that drive growth for our clients & partners and contribute to a healthier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com .

About Naturally Network

Naturally Network is an agent of change. Its mission is to harness, accelerate and elevate the power and impact of conscious business practices in the natural and organic products eco-system through community-based programming, networking, influencing, and collaboration. Founded more than 15 years ago in Boulder, Colorado as a regional hub for natural and organic industry entrepreneurs and businesses, Naturally Network emerged out of a growing regional need across the U.S. to support passionate and committed leaders on a national level. Today, NN is more than 5,000 individual and business members strong representing 20,000+ entrepreneurs, natural and organic employees, suppliers, service providers, investors and natural products leaders across the communities in which our 'Naturally' affiliates serve in Austin, the Bay Area, Boulder, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, the North Bay, and San Diego. For more information and to become a NN member visit naturallynetwork.org .

