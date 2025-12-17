Spire CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 870534 / ISIN: US8485651074
|
17.12.2025 19:58:37
Spire Global Shares Slide 25% After Q3 Revenue Decline Following Maritime Business Sale
(RTTNews) - Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) shares fell 24.72 percent, down $2.29 to $6.98 on Wednesday, after the company reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of $12.7 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline tied largely to the sale of its maritime business at the end of April 2025.
The company noted that it recognized approximately $43.5 million of revenue from the maritime business in 2024, making year-over-year comparisons less indicative of ongoing operations. The stock was trading at $6.98, compared with a previous close of $9.27 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares opened at $7.10 and moved within a day's range of $6.87 to $7.57. Trading volume was approximately 2.09 million shares, exceeding the average volume of roughly 0.52 million shares. Spire Global is now trading near the lower end of its 52-week range of $6.85 to $21.43, as investors reacted negatively to the revenue drop following the divestiture.
