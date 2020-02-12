SPIRE IA (Institute/Academy) in Geneva, OH Signs 12-time Olympic Medalist Ryan Lochte as International Swim Ambassador

GENEVA, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE, the world class Ohio-based, mega-sports complex specializing in long term training and education programming for student athletes in multiple sports, has engaged Olympic champion Ryan Lochte to serve as International Swim Ambassador for the SPIRE Swim Academy and all SPIRE camp/club training and recreation aquatic programs and events.

Ryan Lochte is well known as one of the most decorated Olympic athletes of all time. In addition to conducting clinics and engaging with the student athletes at SPIRE, and serving as its industry spokesperson, Lochte will work closely with the SPIRE team on a complete strategy for building/developing its long term athletic development approach to swim training for athletes of all ages and ability levels.

"I've dedicated my life to the sport of swimming and have seen everything in terms of training programs and facilities" said Lochte. "But SPIRE is special. And the potential to build something totally unique at SPIRE from a training and development perspective intrigues me. I'm fortunate to be involved, and I look forward to helping SPIRE Swim make a major impact on our sport, both in and out of the pool!"

SPIRE, the largest indoor sports complex in North America, is a one-of-a-kind campus that features 750,000 sq ft of indoor training and competition facilities. It houses 6 basketball courts or 12 volleyball courts, 2 full-sized soccer/lacrosse/football turf fields, an 8-lane, 300-meter synthetic track with a separate field event area, extensive seating, and viewing areas, concession stands, food court, banquet complex, and multiple home and away locker rooms. In addition, the world class facility boasts an 8-lane, 400-meter polyurethane outdoor track with multiple field event areas, seating for 10,000, and a lighted, full-sized football/soccer/lacrosse field.

SPIRE'S swim complex features a 10-lane, 50-meter Olympic size pool with 2 moveable bulkheads, a 1x3-meter diving area, a 25-yard recreation pool, 4 therapeutic pools to support training and rehab activities, and full locker room facilities. Its world-class Athletic Performance Training Center services not only SPIRE swimmers, but SPIRE athletes from club, camp and academy training programs in every sport featured on campus.

SPIRE is under new ownership/leadership, after having been purchased in December 2019 by Axxella, LLC a Baltimore, Maryland-based investment firm helmed by Blue Ocean President & CEO Jonathan Ehrenfeld. "Our intent is to take SPIRE to a higher level across all of our athletic training/academic education, tournament and special event programming" said Ehrenfeld. "In order to accomplish this objective, we are engaging with industry leaders and influencers in many different niches. Ryan Lochte is a champion at the highest level of his sport. His swimming prowess, his competitive fire and his sport specific knowledge are all incredible. He's demonstrated that he's dedicated to helping us build the entire SPIRE Swim program into a one-of-a-kind experience…and we are proud and excited to have him on board."

SPIRE is also highly regarded as a host of local, regional, national and international events across all its sports. In swimming alone, SPIRE has been successfully hosting local, regional and sectional meets as well as USA Swimming, Big East and Atlantic 10 Championships, and more, for over 10 years.

About SPIRE Institute

Constructed on 177 acres of expansive land, at 750,000 square feet, SPIRE IA is among the largest and best-equipped indoor sports facilities in North America. SPIRE Academy serves as a national/international college preparatory academy for high school and postgraduate athletes. It provides physical, mental and nutritional performance training as well as sports-specific training/competition programming in swimming, track and field, basketball and e-sports. SPIRE'S experienced coaching staff conducts academy, camp, club and skill development programs in all of these sports; and it offers exceptional league play in soccer and volleyball. SPIRE also hosts countless sport competitions including those organized by the NCAA, the Big East, the Big Ten, and the Atlantic 10 conferences. Spire has also hosted Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers.

About Ryan Lochte

Ryan Steven Lochte is an American competitive swimmer and 12-time Olympic medalist. Lochte's 12 Olympic medals make him the second-most decorated Olympian, along with Natalie Coughlin, Dara Torres, and Jenny Thompson. He currently holds the world record in the 200-meter individual medley. As part of the American teams, he also holds the world record in the 4×200-meter freestyle and 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Ryan is currently training for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

About Axxella

Founded in 2018, Axxella was born with the purpose to expand upon already established assembly of service businesses. These businesses have expanded from nurturing the specific needs of those organizations to providing goods and services to many third-party partners. In addition, Axxella has partnered and/or acquired businesses that have complimented the strengths of the legacy companies.

SOURCE SPIRE Institute