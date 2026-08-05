The Laclede Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2AH7C / ISIN: US84857L1017
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05.08.2026 14:43:46
Spire Posts Wider Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q3; Reaffirms FY26, FY27 Earnings Guidance
(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) reported third quarter net income of $211.2 million, compared to $20.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per common share for the quarter was $3.57, compared to $0.29 in the prior year. From continuing operations, the company posted a net loss of $42.6 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.29 per share, a year ago. Adjusted loss from continuing operations was $15.7 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to a loss of $13.3 million, or $0.29 per share, a year ago. Operating revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $420.2 million, up from $352.5 million in the comparable 2025 quarter.
Spire continues to expect fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $3.90 - $4.10 per share. Spire continues to expect fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $5.40 - $5.60 from ongoing businesses, which reflects a full year of earnings contributions from Spire Tennessee. Also, the company reaffirmed long-term adjusted earnings growth target of 5-7%.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Spire shares are down 0.01 percent to $79.55.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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