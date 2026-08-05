The Laclede Group Aktie

The Laclede Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AH7C / ISIN: US84857L1017

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.08.2026 14:43:46

Spire Posts Wider Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q3; Reaffirms FY26, FY27 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) reported third quarter net income of $211.2 million, compared to $20.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per common share for the quarter was $3.57, compared to $0.29 in the prior year. From continuing operations, the company posted a net loss of $42.6 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.29 per share, a year ago. Adjusted loss from continuing operations was $15.7 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to a loss of $13.3 million, or $0.29 per share, a year ago. Operating revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $420.2 million, up from $352.5 million in the comparable 2025 quarter.

Spire continues to expect fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $3.90 - $4.10 per share. Spire continues to expect fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $5.40 - $5.60 from ongoing businesses, which reflects a full year of earnings contributions from Spire Tennessee. Also, the company reaffirmed long-term adjusted earnings growth target of 5-7%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Spire shares are down 0.01 percent to $79.55.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Laclede Group Inc (Holding Co)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Laclede Group Inc (Holding Co)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Laclede Group Inc (Holding Co) 70,00 0,72% The Laclede Group Inc (Holding Co)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04:31 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03:18 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen