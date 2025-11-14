Spire Q4 Results Miss Estimates, But Guides FY26 Adj. EPS In Line

(RTTNews) - Gas utility Spire, Inc. (SR) reported Friday that net loss available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter widened to $43.4 million or $0.74 per share from $29.6 million or $0.51 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.47 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating revenues for the quarter increased to $334.1 million from $293.8 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report a loss of $0.38 per share on revenues of $439.56 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.25 to $5.45 per share, which excludes the results of the pending acquisition of the Piedmont Natural Gas Tennessee business. The Street is looking for earnings of $5.20 per share for the year.

Further ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.65 to $5.85 per share, which reflects a full year of earnings contributions from the Piedmont Tennessee business and excludes earnings from Spire's natural gas storage facilities due to the expected sale of the assets. Further, the company raised its 10-year capital investment target to $11.2 billion, extending through fiscal 2035. This plan supports Spire's long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 5 to 7 percent using the fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings per share guidance midpoint of $5.75 as a base.

Reflecting solid performance in fiscal 2025 and expectations for future growth, the Spire board of directors declared a 5.1 percent higher quarterly common stock dividend to $0.825 per share, payable on January 5, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 11, 2025. The Spire board of directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.36875 per depositary share on Spire's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable February 17, 2026, to holders of record on January 26, 2026.

