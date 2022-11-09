Spirion® Offers New Integration for ServiceNow IT Service Management

Enables IT teams to manage and prioritize data privacy tasks identified by Spirion from within the ServiceNow IT Service Management system

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirion , a pioneer in sensitive data governance, today announced the availability of a new integration for ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM). The integration sends Spirion data discovery and regulatory compliance findings into privacy incident tickets in the ServiceNow ITSM platform. With the combined solution, IT professionals can efficiently prioritize and triage data and resolve sensitive data privacy and security issues from within the ticketing system widely used to manage IT operations.

With increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks and the proliferation of region and industry specific regulations, such as the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), protection of sensitive data has become a board-level concern. With so much at stake, data privacy and protection are increasingly a cross-functional responsibility.

Spirion's Sensitive Data Manager and ServiceNow ITSM integration enable collaborative incident resolution across an organization's diverse set of stakeholders using a single, shared platform while Spirion's workflows efficiently automate the discovery, protection, and remediation of sensitive data. For incidents requiring IT intervention or where an organization wishes to use existing IT workflows in their ServiceNow platform, Spirion sends an encrypted email notification to the Inbound Email Action rules in ServiceNow's ITSM to create a privacy incident ticket.

"Today's enterprises produce a staggering amount of data that can be leveraged to win in the marketplace and improve customer experiences, but with it comes a proportional increase in risk. It has become increasingly harder for organizations to keep track of what data they have, how much of it is sensitive, where it is located, and who has access to it," said Michael Kaczmarek, Spirion's Head of Product. "The combination of Spirion and ServiceNow ITSM helps organizations streamline their sensitive data governance and allows them to effectively track and take action on sensitive data risks."

Benefits of the joint solution include:

Efficiently triage, research, and remediate sensitive data risks: Cross-functional teams can collaborate directly to resolve privacy incidents, share privacy impact data, and reduce sensitive data footprints across organizational silos and divisions.

Cross-functional teams can collaborate directly to resolve privacy incidents, share privacy impact data, and reduce sensitive data footprints across organizational silos and divisions. Make smarter and faster decisions on privacy policies and practices : Adding privacy management and governance to ITSM workflows increase visibility of potential privacy issues and exposures while simplifying compliance reporting.

: Adding privacy management and governance to ITSM workflows increase visibility of potential privacy issues and exposures while simplifying compliance reporting. Distribute remediation decisions to data owners and consumers: Transfer privacy and security incidents to ServiceNow IT workflows so that remediation decisions, both permanent and reversible, can include direct input and decisions from data owners and consumers.

The Spirion Sensitive Data Governance integration can be downloaded from the ServiceNow Store here.

About Spirion

Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-Grade data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.

