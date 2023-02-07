Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$243.1 million, or -$2.32 per share. This compares with -$120.3 million, or -$1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $1.320 billion from $1.070 billion last year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$243.1 Mln. vs. -$120.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$2.32 vs. -$1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $1.320 Bln vs. $1.070 Bln last year.