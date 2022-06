Spirit Airlines Bidding War: Is Now Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the pandemic hit in early 2020, airlines cut back staff, current pilots retired, and fewer new pilots started their training . Those shortages have now left carriers scrambling to keep up with rebounding travel demand, and driven smaller airlines to merge with or buy rivals to make the most of a pared-back staff and surging customer base. Both JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Frontier (NASDAQ: ULCC) are bidding hard for Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) in this mad dash for consolidation. This battle between midsize carriers stands to make either of the bidders stronger and more secure in the future -- but now just might be the right time to get in on shares of Spirit before a winner emerges.Image Source: Getty ImagesMid-size carriers lack the soaring market caps and cash reserves of their bigger airline brethren, but the belt-tightening of the past few years has left them running leaner operations with an eye toward expansion on the horizon. Consolidation means a more diverse and numerous fleet, access to additional airports, and a reduction in overall competition in markets where both carriers currently exist. Continue reading