Spirit Airlines Shuts Down Operations After Bankruptcy And Failed Rescue Talks

(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines has ceased operations and begun an orderly shutdown after failing to secure a last-minute rescue package, marking the first collapse of a major U.S. airline due to financial problems in 25 years.

The ultra-low-cost carrier, which had been operating under bankruptcy protection for the second time, canceled all flights effective immediately and instructed customers not to travel to airports.

The shutdown leaves thousands of passengers stranded and puts roughly 17,000 jobs at risk, including about 14,000 Spirit employees. Spirit said customers who purchased tickets directly using credit or debit cards will receive automatic refunds. However, travelers who used vouchers, loyalty points, or other payment methods may have to wait for bankruptcy court proceedings to determine potential compensation.

The airline had struggled financially since the pandemic, but rising jet fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict significantly worsened its situation. Fuel prices surged after disruptions tied to the Iran conflict affected global oil supplies, sharply increasing operating costs for airlines.

The carrier had recently been negotiating with the Trump administration over a potential $500 million government-backed rescue package that could have given the federal government a substantial ownership stake in the company. However, creditors reportedly rejected the proposal.

The collapse is expected to impact airfare pricing across the U.S. airline industry. Spirit accounted for roughly 2 percent of domestic U.S. flights this summer and operated around 300 flights daily. Analysts warn that removing a major discount airline from the market could lead to higher ticket prices industrywide.

Several airlines, including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, and Southwest Airlines, said they would cap fares or offer discounted travel options for stranded Spirit passengers.

Labor unions representing pilots, flight attendants, and ground workers sharply criticized the airline's management and called on the federal government to support displaced workers as the shutdown unfolds.