|
28.06.2022 15:34:00
Spirit Airlines Spurns JetBlue Again
In recent weeks, executives at JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) have appeared to grow more optimistic about their chances of acquiring Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE). Just last week, JetBlue raised its buyout offer to $33.50 per share after reviewing financial information disclosed by Spirit.However, in the latest twist to this airline saga, Frontier Group (NASDAQ: ULCC) -- Spirit's original merger partner -- boosted its offer last Friday. As a result, the Spirit Airlines board has rejected JetBlue's competing proposal again and hopes to win shareholder approval for a merger with Frontier Airlines later this week.When JetBlue announced its offer for Spirit Airlines in early May, Frontier Group initially refused to get into a bidding war. Frontier executives argued that JetBlue's proposal was illusory because regulators were very likely to block a JetBlue-Spirit combination.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!