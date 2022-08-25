Spirit Halloween and MTN DEW® Summon Four New Costume Flavors for Halloween, Including Halloween Mystery Flavor Icon, the VOO-DEW Grim

The limited-edition collab will haunt DEW fans exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com, beginning September 1st

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween , North America's largest Halloween retailer, is teaming up with MTN DEW to help DEW Nation celebrate this Halloween season in style. The two brands are collaborating on a new collection of costumes inspired by three fan-favorite MTN DEW flavors and the VOO-DEW Grim, the embodiment of the iconic Halloween mystery flavor, MTN DEW® VOO-DEW.

Fans can get scary early and shop this limited four-pack of MTN DEW-inspired costumes exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com starting on September 1, while supplies last. The limited-edition drop will include the following flavor-fueled costumes:

MTN DEW ® Original Bottle Costume: An all-new take on classic MTN DEW flavor, the MTN DEW Original Bottle Costume features an inflatable bottle shape as bold as the flavor itself. Available for $49.99 .

An all-new take on classic MTN DEW flavor, the MTN DEW Original Bottle Costume features an inflatable bottle shape as bold as the flavor itself. Available for . MTN DEW ® Baja Blast Can Costume: For fans who prefer a tropical twist, the MTN DEW Baja Blast Can Costume will quench your thirst. The three-dimensional can costume features the flavor's vibrant packaging design for a look you'll definitely want to take a sip of. Available for $49.99 .

For fans who prefer a twist, the MTN DEW Baja Blast Can Costume will quench your thirst. The three-dimensional can costume features the flavor's vibrant packaging design for a look you'll definitely want to take a sip of. Available for . MTN DEW ® Code Red Can Costume: Fans looking to pour an exhilarating kick of cherry onto their Halloween plans will gravitate towards Spirit Halloween's MTN DEW Code Red Can Costume. Available for $49.99 .

Fans looking to pour an exhilarating kick of cherry onto their Halloween plans will gravitate towards Spirit Halloween's MTN DEW Code Red Can Costume. Available for . MTN DEW® VOO-DEW GRIMCostume: Trying to creep it real this Halloween? Opt for the MTN DEW® VOO-DEW GRIM Costume celebrating the beloved mascot of MTN DEW VOO-DEW, the mystery seasonal flavor. Available for $89.99 .

"MTN DEW, like Spirit Halloween, has some of the most fanatic followers of any brand in the U.S. and we are thrilled to team up with them to introduce the first-ever officially licensed MTN DEW Halloween costumes," said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween. "Whether you're dressing up as one of your favorite DEW flavors or going all in as the VOO-DEW Grim, these limited-edition costumes are sure to turn heads this Halloween season."

The MTN DEW collaboration is the latest addition to Spirit Halloween's menu of crave-worthy costumes, alongside the Halloween retailer's selection of costumes, accessories, and decorations to amp up any Halloween event. Fans can also check out dewemporium.com from September 4 – October 31 for an immersive AR experience and unique prizing including Spirit Halloween Rewards.

"DEW has a history of treating fans during Halloween with our much-anticipated annual mystery flavor drop," said Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN DEW. "This year, we're excited to partner with Spirit Halloween to help DEW Nation take their Halloween to the next level by bringing this exclusive collection to doorsteps nationwide.

MTN DEW is continuing the Halloween scares with the return of the now classic Halloween mystery flavor, MTN DEW VOO-DEW and MTN DEW VOO-DEW Zero Sugar, available nationwide beginning September 2022, while supplies last. However, this year the brand is adding a twist and taking fans down VOO-DEW memory lane with the first-ever MTN DEW Halloween variety pack, featuring the Ghosts of VOO-DEW Past, where all past VOO-DEW flavors will reunite in one epic pack. Fans can stay up to date on the brand's social media to find out the exact launch date to purchase via Mountaindew.com.

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on Facebook , Instagram, and Twitter . Visit SpiritHalloween.com , where die-hard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-halloween-and-mtn-dew-summon-four-new-costume-flavors-for-halloween-including-halloween-mystery-flavor-icon-the-voo-dew-grim-301612116.html

