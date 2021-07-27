Spirit Halloween Haunts Again

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween, the nation's largest specialty Halloween retailer, is opening its flagship location in Egg Harbor Township with a unique special event for all Halloween enthusiasts on July 31. The terrifyingly wonderful ordeal was conjured up as a special thank you to all Spirit fans who made last year's Halloween happen. Guests living and non are invited to join the skeletons and crew at Harbor Square Plaza (6725 Black Horse Pike) at 10:00 am.

"While 2020 was a challenging year, our fans and enthusiasts everywhere made sure Halloween happened. Now we're back and bringing Halloween to life like never before," said Steven Silverstein, Spirit Halloween CEO. "We love the creativity, excitement, and all-out passion our fans showcase 365 days a year, and look forward to welcoming them to this special celebration as we usher in the 2021 season."

The unique celebration includes exclusive swag bags to the first 100 fans in line, live music, food trucks, and a coffin full of surprises. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:45 am, with doors opening at 11:00 am. Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson, local dignitaries, and social influencers will be in attendance.

