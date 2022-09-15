Spirit Halloween Shares Top Trends for 2022 to Help Fans Embrace Their Halloween Lifestyle

As Halloween descends upon the U.S., Spirit Halloween is declaring a CODE ORANGE with this year's top costume trends, including Witches, TV & Film Favorites, Horror Characters, and more.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To some, Halloween is a one-day event culminating the month of October. However, to millions of Halloween fans, who spent a record $10 billion dollars celebrating the holiday in 20211, Halloween is a month-long lifestyle where haunters and enthusiasts are on the lookout for the hottest and scariest looks to stay one step ahead.

Spirit Halloween, the nation's largest Halloween retailer, is opening a record number of stores this year (over 1,450 locations), each full of trends that will have fans ready to haunt and flaunt all season long.

"At Spirit Halloween, we work year-round to develop must-have looks, and 2022 is shaping up to be an incredible year," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "It's clear that Halloween has grown bigger than one single day and our goal is to help our guests embrace every aspect of the Halloween lifestyle as they celebrate the season and beyond."

Spirit Halloween's highly anticipated trends range from cult classics to pop culture phenoms and everything in between, so Halloween fans can rock their best looks daily from dusk to dawn.

Come We Fly, Witches

You can never go wrong with Spirit Halloween's bewitching looks. For wishful witches, the coven classic Hocus Pocus is back and better than ever. Spirit Halloween is the go-to Hocus Pocus destination for potion perfect costumes, Sanderson Sister-approved accessories, and exclusive entertaining items that'll have fans cackling with delight.

This season, all witches are welcome – Coven Witch, Enchantress Witch, Celestial Witch, and more. Spirit Halloween has all the necessities to turn mystical dreams into a rune casting reality.

Binge-Worthy & Big Screen

Viewers hoping to embody a binge-worthy TV character or a silver screen moment, look no further. Spirit Halloween has fresh looks that will take costumes to an Oscar-worthy level. This year's most show stopping options include small screen standouts like Stranger Things, Ted Lasso, and Yellowstone, as well as film favorites like Sonic, Beetlejuice, Wizard of Oz, and The Addams Family.

Clowning Around

While the circus is always in town at Spirit Halloween, its clowns are nothing to chuckle at. Slip on a pair of oversized shoes and walk on the spooky side with legends like Killer Klowns and IT or laugh out loud with a look from the wide variety of clown classics.

Turn Heads with Horror

Horror will always be a fan-favorite and those who are looking to turn heads can create looks that kill with bloodcurdling favorites like Freddy, Jason, Trick 'r Treat Sam, Ghost Face, and Chucky – or rise from the dead with man-eating zombies and vampire vibes.

Animating Epic Ensembles

Take your look to the next level with inspiration from the video game and anime hot list. Spirit Halloween is transforming characters from consoles to costumes with looks inspired by top franchises like Minecraft, Naruto, Fortnite, Demon Slayer, and more.

Coveted Kids'

Keep it cute this Halloween season with family-favorite characters like Dino Ranch, Bluey, Encanto, Buzz Lightyear, and more. Kids can live out their dress up dreams and rake in the candy, all while embracing their adorable side.

Ghouls Rule

Spice up your Halloween life with a spooktacular group costume sure to have any girl gang looking freaky-fab. From the all-new Monster High adult collection to the Seabrook High Zombies, to new edgy princesses, villains, and more – the possibilities are endless this Halloween.

Living the Halloween Lifestyle

Get into the spirit (literally) with the all-new Spirit Halloween apparel collection, including adult's and children's t-shirts, tote bags , hats , and more. Fans more inclined to enjoy a creepy cozy movie night than hit the streets for candy can slip on the brand's new family pajama's featuring classic horror characters , pour the drink of their choice , and cozy up in a festively bone-chilling fleece blanket for a frightfully good night.

This year is going to be the most epic Halloween yet, so be sure to follow @SpiritHalloween on social media or visit SpiritHalloween.com , where die-hard Halloween fans can manifest the Halloween lifestyle. For the latest list of Spirit Halloween locations and hours visit stores.SpiritHalloween.com .

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween ( SpiritHalloween.com ) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, with over 1,450 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 39 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com

