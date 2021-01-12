|
12.01.2021 22:15:00
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule
CONROE, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) (the "Company"), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, announced today that it will disclose its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Monday, January 25, 2021 after the market closes. Management has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss these financial results.
What:
Spirit of Texas Bancshares' Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central
How:
Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0867 and ask for the
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.
Where:
http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 2, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13715026#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations for 90 days.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.
Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 38 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas. Please visit www.sotb.com for more information.
Contacts:
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
(713) 529-6600
STXB@dennardlascar.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-of-texas-bancshares-inc-announces-2020-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301206741.html
SOURCE Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.
