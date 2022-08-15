Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 15:12:00

Spiro™, Part of the GES Collective, names David Kuznick as Global Chief Financial Officer

David Kuznick will be an integral part of both Spiro's executive leadership and finance teams

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro™, the brand experience agency within the GES Collective, has appointed David Kuznick as their Global Chief Financial Officer. Kuznick will hold a strategic role on Spiro's executive team aiding the company's rapid disruption response and strong future growth trajectory, as well as leading Spiro's finance team.

David Kuznick, Global Chief Financial Officer, Spiro

Before joining Spiro, Kuznick held executive roles at MC2 as Chief Operating Officer and Board Director, and at FoodPrep Solutions, where he served as COO and Board Director. With his executive leadership experience, combined with his time spent as a Partner at Deloitte, Kuznick brings a diverse set of skills and expertise to the Spiro team.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Kuznick to our executive team," says Spiro Global President Jeff Stelmach. "David's extensive experience integrating and running global agencies within the industry, combined with his experience working at a world-class accounting firm, will bring a unique perspective to Spiro."

Spiro is quickly responding to disruption within the industry by leading with innovation and future-focused brand experience design. Kuznick's addition to Spiro's talented team of innovators, thinkers, and creators will continue to transform the business while delivering new solutions for their clients.

Kuznick assumes his new role as Spiro's Global CFO effective immediately.  

For more about Spiro, visit www.ThisIsSpiro.com. For more about GES, visit GES.com.

Media Contact:
Ashley Serafin
(508) 408-2104
aserafin@thisisspiro.com

Spiro, Part Of The GES Collective (PRNewsfoto/GES)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spiro-part-of-the-ges-collective-names-david-kuznick-as-global-chief-financial-officer-301605132.html

SOURCE Spiro

