Splash Begins Construction on New Oil Change and Vacuum System

MILFORD, Conn., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, began the retrofit of an existing building adjacent to its Bedford Hills location to convert it into an express oil change facility. This will be Splash's seventh oil change location once completed.

In addition, the site will enable Splash to now add self-service vacuums, free of charge, to express exterior customers at the wash. Splash Bedford Hills operates two conveyorized wash tunnels – one provides full-service hand washes while the other provides automated exterior washes. The customers of the automated tunnel will now have access to the vacuum area where they can clean the interiors of their cars.

"This is a great enhancement to this location," added Bill Trabulsy, District Manager of Splash. "These two additional services will make everyone's car care that much more convenient. For those looking for a fast wash and the ability to do a quick clean-up of their car's interior, this is the perfect solution. And the new oil change only adds to the convenience."

Splash will offer a full range of synthetic oils and carry filters for all makes and models. The oil change will be managed and staffed by highly trained professionals who follow manufacturers' guidelines in the care of the customer vehicle.

Splash has been serving the Bedford Hills community for over 25 years. Splash is continuing its renovation and expansion program begun two years ago following their partnership with Palladin Consumer Retail Partners. Since teaming up, Splash has acquired a number of new locations and has several more projects in process. The company has invested over $3,000,000 in the renovation and enhancement of its existing wash locations.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC.

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis, Fisher, Petrelle and a strong management team have developed over 30 locations and currently operate 24 carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 35 times and has been recognized as a "Top 10 Workplace" five times by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and related companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Current and former investments include Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

