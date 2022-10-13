Splash Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Founder and CEO Steve Muszynski Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

CLEVELAND, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Splash Financial Founder and CEO Steve Muszynski as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Muszynski from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

As the Founder and CEO of Splash, Muszynski has created a leading digital lending platform that helps borrowers easily shop and compare financial products from a Splash-powered network of credit unions and bank partners. For nearly a decade, Muszynski's focus on innovation has helped Splash navigate challenging, unprecedented market dynamics and fueled impressive growth. Muszynski's commitment to Splash's mission to make people more powerful than their debt has allowed the award-winning fintech to successfully expand the company focus from its initial student loan refinancing product into a technology focused lending platform that aggregates loans for lenders across multiple asset categories - specifically, student loan refinance, unsecured consumer, and in-school student loans. Under his leadership, Splash has raised over $70 million in venture capital and was honored as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022 by Forbes.

"I'm honored to have been recognized as among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit," said Muszynski. "I founded Splash in 2013 after watching friends struggle with student loan debt, seeing how their lives were impacted. Prior to Splash, there were limited ways for consumers to access the amazing rates that credit unions and community banks could provide. Splash developed the technology and acquisition engine to assist lenders in providing best in class student loan refinance and personal loan products to new prospective members / customers. Our team is very proud to have saved people millions of dollars in collective interest payments through lower loan rates."

"We're delighted to recognize Steve Muszynski as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Splash

Splash is on a mission to make people more powerful than their debt. Splash is a leading digital lending brand and platform that helps borrowers easily shop and compare financial products from a Splash-powered network of credit unions and bank partners. Splash's unique, curated offers and automated underwriting platform has helped the average person refinancing their student loans save thousands. Splash has raised over $70 million in venture capital from leading investors including Partners of DST Global, Citi Ventures, CMFG Ventures and Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures. To learn more, visit splashfinancial.com.

