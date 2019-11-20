Splinterlands, Popular MultiPlayer Digital Collectible Trading Card Game, to Integrate with WAX

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX)™ today announced that Splinterlands, one of the most popular blockchain-based games with over 2,500 daily active users and one of the most active NFT marketplaces in the world, will integrate its fantasy dApp game with the WAX blockchain platform. WAX's all-in-one blockchain platform delivers a frictionless experience wherein gamers can easily buy, sell, and trade digital goods, including Splinterlands' UNTAMED booster packs and the rest of their collectible trading cards.

Special promotions and giveaways are in the works, including card giveaways and limited edition collectibles.

An Integration of Epic Proportions

"We're delighted to partner with WAX to expand our fantasy dApp card game to new communities while continuing to offer the high-end blockchain experiences we're known for," said Matt Rosen, co-CEO of Splinterlands. "WAX has a robust microservices layer, which we expect will make the integration process much quicker and easier than with other platforms."

"WAX is thrilled to bring onboard one of the absolute best blockchain games in the world," said Evan Vandenberg, Director of Business Development. "Our gaming community is going to absolutely love it, and we can't wait to show them what we have in store with this partnership."

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands (né SteemMonsters) is an epic, multiplayer fantasy card game within which thousands of gamers battle every day with monsters in a fight for control of a chaotic world at war. Full transparency of the blockchain's distributed ledger enables gamers to see how many of each different card exists in the entire game. Every card is individually owned, which means that even the creators of the game cannot take them away from any player, and all players are free to buy, sell, or trade them just like physical trading cards.

Benefits of the WAX Integration

By launching on the WAX Blockchain, Splinterlands gains access to millions of OPSkins Marketplace customers while extending frictionless blockchain-powered experiences, including:

Two-click blockchain account creation . WAX All Access (https://go.wax.io/AllAccess) enables gamers to create an account in two clicks and log in using any of their preferred sign-in methods (Facebook, Google, Twitter, Reddit, and others). All-in-one single sign-on (SSO) provides localized onboarding and data and account management services secured by the WAX blockchain.

. (https://go.wax.io/AllAccess) enables gamers to create an account in two clicks and log in using any of their preferred sign-in methods (Facebook, Google, Twitter, Reddit, and others). All-in-one single sign-on (SSO) provides localized onboarding and data and account management services secured by the WAX blockchain. Secure, convenient exchanges using WAX ExpressTrade (https://go.wax.io/ExpressTrade), a turnkey P2P trading and item transfer system for Splinterland's digital collectible cards.

using (https://go.wax.io/ExpressTrade), a turnkey P2P trading and item transfer system for Splinterland's digital collectible cards. Free and instant transactions on the WAX blockchain, which is designed from the ground up for video gaming and digital item-focused dApps.

About WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange)

WAX is an all-in-one blockchain platform enabling developers to easily create, sell and trade digital goods to empower businesses to profit from the next era of digital commerce. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter , YouTube , and Telegram .

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. OPSkins™ is a trademark and the sole property of OPSkins Group Inc. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property+mat of their respective owners.

