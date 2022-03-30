|
30.03.2022 13:00:00
Split Decision? Here's Why Amazon Stock Is a Buy
Earlier this month, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that its Board of Directors approved a 20-for-1 stock split. The company has only split its stock four times in its history, with the last split occurring in 1999.Amazon is just the latest big-tech and FAANG member to announce a split. Alphabet notified investors about a 20-for-1 split earlier this year, while Apple and Tesla completed stock splits during 2020, and Nvidia split its stock in 2021. Investors may be considering whether to invest now, before the split or wait until the split occurs. Let's dig in and take a look at Amazon's valuation and learn why now may be the most prudent time to buy some shares.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
