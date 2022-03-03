NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit Payments Limited ("Splitit" or the "Company") (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), the Company empowering shoppers to use their credit cards to pay in installments, is pleased to announce its full-year results for the financial year 2021 (FY21).

Splitit announces FY21 full-year results with Record MSV surpassing $500M annualized run rate

"Splitit has reported a strong year of record growth, hitting an annualized run rate of more than US$500M in MSV in the final quarter. Merchant acceptance grew 60%, with 1.25K Active Merchants enjoying the flexibility, global scalability and improving cart conversion rates that Splitit offers, especially for higher-value purchases. We also saw pleasing growth of 43% in Active Shoppers, which will continue to drive MSV. As a global team, we made a lot of progress over the last six months under Interim CEO John Harper, including improving internal collaboration, simplifying our value proposition for merchants and shoppers, and narrowing our focus on Splitit's core product and geographic markets. I would like to thank John for his commitment and hard work during his tenure, and we are very pleased with the momentum as he hands over to new CEO, Nandan Sheth," said Dawn Robertson, Chair of Splitit.

New CEO, Nandan Sheth, brings 20 years payments experience

Following a global executive search, the Board appointed seasoned payments industry executive Nandan Sheth as Splitit's new CEO in January 2022. Sheth brings domain expertise through his work at large payment companies, including Fiserv and American Express, along with major banks and Fortune 100 companies across North America and Europe. He also co-founded, scaled and successfully exited multiple fintech companies, including Harbor Payments (sold to American Express in 2006) and Acculynk (sold to First Data in 2017). Sheth commenced in the role of Splitit CEO on 28 February 2022.

"Attracting a CEO of Nandan's caliber is a strong validation of the value of Splitit's solution and the opportunities ahead for scaling the business. I have every confidence Nandan will take Splitit through this next growth phase and unlock the full potential of the company"," Robertson concluded.

FY21 GROWTH & PERFORMANCE



Splitit achieved record annual MSV growth of 61% YoY compared to FY20, reporting MSV of US$396M (FY20 US$246M). On an annualized basis, this represents a run rate over US$500M in MSV based on Q4 FY21. This growth was reflected across Splitit's core geographic markets of North America and the United Kingdom and strong growth in Japan. Normalizing Splitit's deliberate shift away from accepting debit cards to focus solely on credit card transactions, MSV growth would have been 72% YoY.

Revenue (Non-GAAP) grew 48% YoY to US$11M for FY21 (FY20 US$6.7M). FY21 MSV growth was higher than revenue growth due to the Company's more diversified merchant base. A slightly higher proportion of MSV was generated via the basic model and the removal of debit card transactions.

Merchant & Shopper Growth



12-month Active Merchants grew strongly during the financial year, increasing 60% YoY to 1.25K Active Merchants (FY20 0.8K). Multiple new large merchants with significant addressable MSV adopted Splitit, including Google Japan (see below), MyPillow, Simplilearn, Horizon Fitness, Gem Shopping Network, Rare Carat, PROCAM, Fabergé, KEF and Aftershock PC Australia.

Active Shoppers also grew strongly in FY21. As the only BNPL solution that allows consumers to use their pre-existing unused credit card balances at the point of sale, Splitit's consumer-friendly BNPL solution is attractive to shoppers as it allows them to continue collecting cash back, rewards and points without additional risk to their credit profiles. In addition, it doesn't require shoppers to take on new debt or have credit checks and has no application, interest or late fees. Splitit reported 330K Active Shoppers at the end of December 2021, representing 43% growth YoY.

Throughout FY21, Splitit's Average Order Value (AOV) remained above US$1K, as shoppers continued to select Splitit for higher-value purchases, such as home furnishing, sporting equipment and luxury items like jewelry.

Google Japan selects Splitit

Splitit became Google's first installment payment solution in Japan, signing an agreement in January 2021 to enable the Google Store Japan to support installment payments for customers purchasing Pixel mobile phones. Japan represents a significant market for Splitit in its partnership with Google due to strong credit card use, where 68% of adults hold a credit card[1]. Splitit is also advancing opportunities to expand the agreement to additional products and geographies in the future.

Partnerships & Innovation

Splitit signed new partnerships with UnionPay International, part of China UnionPay, and Discover Global Network Cardholders during the financial year. The addition of two major global card schemes to Splitit's portfolio of credit card partner networks, including Mastercard and Visa, expands its credit card network significantly.

Splitit is now available to UnionPay International's global network, including UnionPay cardholders and merchants accepting UnionPay. The UnionPay global acceptance network reaches 180 countries and regions, covering over 55 million merchants. Similarly, the Discover Global Network Cardholders has more than 50 million merchant acceptance locations and includes the Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and more than 20 alliance partner networks globally.

Splitit also continued to innovate during the year, including extending its technology to provide white-label offerings of its installment solution for both merchants, such as Google, and third party BNPL partners such as leading Middle East provider tabby. The white-label solution accelerates Splitit's growth opportunities while broadening future revenue streams.

Splitit also completed integrations with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Wix, helping Splitit to support six of the leading global e-commerce platforms.

New Credit Facilities with Goldman Sachs: Improving transaction margins

To support the continued expansion of the business, Splitit signed a new US$150M three-year revolving receivables funding facility with Goldman Sachs Bank USA in February 2021. The facility doubled the size of Splitit's previous funding capacity and can support US$650M of annual MSV. The agreement was later expanded to encompass Splitit's MSV growth in Japan.

The facility has already begun reducing borrowing costs and improving transaction margins throughout the second half of the year as other higher-cost facilities were repaid throughout FY21.

ADR Program launched to complement ASX listing

In November 2021, Splitit launched a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipts Program (ADR Program). The ADR Program enables Splitit to have direct exposure to the US Investment community and offers enhanced trading liquidity to complement Splitit's listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. Splitit's ADRs trade under the symbol SPTTY and represent 1 ADR for every 40 ASX-traded SPT ordinary shares.

Note: Unless specified otherwise, all amounts are in USD. Foreign currency amounts have been converted to USD at an average monthly exchange rate.

About Splitit

Splitit is a global payment solution provider that enables shoppers to use the credit they've earned by breaking up purchases into monthly interest-free installments using their existing credit card. Splitit enables merchants to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time without requiring additional approvals. Splitit serves many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants and is accepted by more than 3,000 eCommerce merchants in over 30 countries and shoppers in over 100 countries. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. The Company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT. The Company also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker codes SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

Key Points Consumer-friendly for

shoppers As the only BNPL player allowing shoppers to use their pre-existing unused credit card balances at the point of sale, Splitit offers a consumer-friendly BNPL solution with no new debt or credit checks, no application, no interest or late fees charged. It also allows shoppers to continue collecting perks like cash back, rewards and points as they would on normal credit card transactions, without any risk of damaging their credit profile.

Unique benefits for

merchants Splitit is highly integrated (shoppers don't need to leave the merchant's website), easy to Implement and offers longer and flexible loans, reducing shopper friction and driving sales conversion rates. It also offers merchants the option of a funded or non-funded model.

Globally scalable model,

boosted by white

labeling Splitit is fundamentally a technology business leveraging the existing global credit card payment rails. This means its branded or white label solution can be adopted in new markets without the need for an' on the ground' presence, delivering strong operating leverage, enhanced scalability and a cost-effective pathway to profitability.

Already subject to

existing credit card

regulatory framework,

and allows merchant

surcharging As a technology solution that operates within the highly regulated credit card industry, Splitit has a distinct advantage over BNPL competitors, who are under increasing global regulatory scrutiny due to their consumer financing models. In addition, mounting sector-wide pressure to allow merchant surcharging will not impact Splitit, as merchants are already allowed to surcharge on credit cards. Unique IP Splitit's protected IP secures the pre-authorization on a consumer's credit card limits consumer defaults, as the transactions are secured by the credit card issuers. This unique business model provides operating leverage at scale and a pathway to future profitability without the same associated risk.



The announcement has been approved and authorized to be given to ASX by Dawn Robertson, Chairman of the Board of Splitit.

