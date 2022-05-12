SplitMetrics Unveils Rebranding to Reinforce the Company's Image as the Leader in Mobile Marketing Growth while Reinstating their Mission with Updated Product Names and New Brand Identity

BOSTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SplitMetrics, a global software development company that provides an ecosystem of products and services to mobile-first companies and brands, on their 7th anniversary revealed a new brand identity that represents the company's growth and expansion in the mobile business space. SplitMetrics also introduced the vision to enable everyone to launch a mobile app or game and grow it into a successful business easier and faster.

SplitMetrics Unveils Rebranding to Reinforce the Company's Image as the Leader in Mobile Marketing Growth

"Our journey started back in 2015 with the development of an app store A/B testing platform. Since then, we have experienced hyper-fast growth, expanded our capabilities, were the first company to build another flagship product – an Apple Search Ads automation and optimization platform, became an Apple Search Ads Partner, and launched an in-house agency to support our customers at all stages of their mobile marketing journey," said Max Kamenkov, CEO and Co-Founder of SplitMetrics. "From a point solution for mobile A/B testing, our value proposition evolved into an ecosystem of products and services that enable mobile-first companies and brands globally to simplify their way to business success," he added.

Along with updated positioning as an ecosystem of products and services for mobile marketing, this rebranding introduces a new visual style and a new logo for the company, which aims to be more sustainable, dynamic and will offer a strong visual identity that symbolizes the company's rapid growth and strong hold in the mobile business market. "The new logo reflects what our company has become: more stable, mature, at the same time growing dynamically, reaching new milestones, entering new markets, and always moving forward. We go above and beyond, and have people – our team, clients, and partners – at the center of everything we do."

While the name of the main brand – SplitMetrics remains the same, the products have been renamed - SplitMetrics Acquire (formerly SearchAdsHQ) and SplitMetrics Optimize (formerly SplitMetrics A/B testing platform), joined by SplitMetrics Agency.

As the company explained, under the new brand, SplitMetrics will continue expanding their current and building new products that serve the same goal – helping mobile apps and games grow easier and faster.

About SplitMetrics

SplitMetrics is a global software company offering an ecosystem of products and services that enable mobile-first businesses and brands worldwide to simplify their way to business success. An Apple Search Ads Partner, with a dedicated team of 120+ experts who live and breathe mobile app growth, SplitMetrics is obsessed with making its customers successful. That's why top world app and game publishers choose to grow with SplitMetrics.

