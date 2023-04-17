Splunk Appoints Former Google Employee As CTO

(RTTNews) - Splunk Inc. (SPLK), has tapped in former Google executive Min Wang as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately.

Wang brings over 20 years of experience in technology research and development, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics and enterprise cloud.

Most recently, Wang at Google, where she led a team responsible for critical components of the company's AI-driven Google Assistant. Prior to Google, Wang served as the Senior Vice President of Visa Research and also held research leadership roles for Google Research, HP Labs and IBM Research.

"I am excited to join Splunk at a time when advancements in AI present a tremendous opportunity to transform our security and observability solutions," said Wang. "By better leveraging AI technologies like machine learning and natural language processing, Splunk can extract deeper insights, provide more precise predictive analytics and streamline data analysis processes to foster more informed decision-making for our customers. I look forward to partnering with Splunk's leaders and teams to help ensure our customers' mission-critical systems remain secure, reliable and resilient."