Splunk Is on the Rise, but This Once-Hot Stock Is Weighing Down the Nasdaq
The stock market's turbulence has continued in February, with successive waves of optimism and pessimism vying for supremacy and leaving major market benchmarks seeing considerable volatility. Investors looked uncertain heading into a new week, with futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index falling just 7 points to 14,234 as of 8 a.m. ET.The peak of earnings season is past us, and so investors are now moving to pay more attention to extraordinary company-specific news. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares were on the rise on Monday morning in the premarket session, but Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) added to its recent losses as naysayers piled on in their concerns about the buy now, pay later specialist. Read on to learn more about these two stocks and their impact on the broader market.Shares of Splunk jumped 9% in premarket trading on Monday morning. The move came as shareholders pondered the possibility that the data platform provider might become the latest acquisition target in the technology industry.Continue reading
