Splunk to lay off 4% of its workforce to reduce costs

Data observability software provider Splunk is laying off 4% of its workforce as part of broader measures to optimize costs and process ahead of uncertain macroeconomic conditions, a company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed. The decision to downsize will affect 325 employees at the company, mostly in the North America region, an email from CEO Gary Steele to employees, which was attached to the filing, showed.“The early proactive steps we’ve taken over the past several months have minimized the scale of the changes we are making now. Unfortunately, today’s decision impacts about 325 Splunkers across the company,” Steele wrote in his email.To read this article in full, please click here