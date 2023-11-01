|
01.11.2023 14:34:50
Splunk To Reduce Global Workforce By Approx. 7% - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has initiated a plan of reorganization involving approximately 7% percent of global workforce, mostly in the U.S. The company estimates that it will incur approximately $42 million in charges.
Splunk Inc. expects substantially all of the actions associated with the plan to be completed, and substantially all of the associated charges and cash expenditures to be incurred by April 30, 2024.
"The changes we are announcing are not a result of our agreement with Cisco; they are the continuation of the important initiatives we've undertaken across Splunk for more than a year to align our resources and operating structure to deliver ongoing and incremental value for our customers," said Gary Steele, President and CEO.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cisco Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:00
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones mittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
16:00
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones beginnt Handel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|Börse New York in Grün: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Cisco-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Cisco von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Cisco Inc.mehr Analysen
|22.09.23
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.23
|Cisco Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.23
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.09.23
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.23
|Cisco Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.23
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.09.23
|Cisco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.23
|Cisco Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.05.23
|Cisco Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cisco Inc.
|49,64
|0,74%
|Splunk Inc
|138,12
|-0,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid sorgt für Kauflaune an den Börsen: US-Börsen gewinnen letztlich deutlich -- ATX und DAX schließen weit im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Donnerstagshandel kräftige Gewinne. An den Aktienmärkten in den USA griffen die Anleger auch am Donnerstag weiter zu. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.