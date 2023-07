Splunk’s new AI tools aim to ease security, observability tasks

In order to help enterprise customers perform security and observability tasks faster, Splunk is launching a new generative AI assistant as part of its Splunk AI collection of offerings, which now includes an updated Splunk App for Anomaly Detection, the Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit 5.4, and a new version of its application for data science and deep learning.Dubbed the Splunk AI Assistant — an earlier version was known as Splunk Processing Language (SPL) Copilot — the application can be used by enterprise users to write or explain customized SPL (Splunk) queries, the company said, adding that it uses Google’s Text-to-Text Transfer Transformer model, also called T5.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel