|
19.07.2023 19:05:00
Splunk’s new AI tools aim to ease security, observability tasks
In order to help enterprise customers perform security and observability tasks faster, Splunk is launching a new generative AI assistant as part of its Splunk AI collection of offerings, which now includes an updated Splunk App for Anomaly Detection, the Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit 5.4, and a new version of its application for data science and deep learning.Dubbed the Splunk AI Assistant — an earlier version was known as Splunk Processing Language (SPL) Copilot — the application can be used by enterprise users to write or explain customized SPL (Splunk) queries, the company said, adding that it uses Google’s Text-to-Text Transfer Transformer model, also called T5.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!