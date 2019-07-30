Spohrer Dodd Attorney Steve Browning Featured in August Issue of Attorney at Law Magazine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Steve Browning, noted personal injury attorney and managing partner at Spohrer Dodd, will be featured as an "Attorney of the Month" in the August issue of Attorney at Law Magazine. With over 30 years of experience and an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell®, Attorney Browning was selected for this article feature due to his sterling reputation and unique background in personal injury law.

The article is titled, "Helping Clients Navigate Difficult Times," and focuses on the collegial, customized, and consultative approach taken by Attorney Browning throughout his career. Detailing how he came to the law after receiving a joint MBA and J.D. degree from the University of Florida, this piece chronicles his ongoing journey to find fulfillment in personal injury law.

"We are really their last resort," says Attorney Browning of his injured clients. "If we can't help them get compensation for their damages, their lives are pretty much over. These injuries put such a huge strain on families. We help them regain stability."

With an awareness of the personal stakes and a deep compassion for his clients' needs, Attorney Browning finds fulfillment in solving legal problems for other people. Of his negotiation strategy, Attorney Browning notes that "Everybody benefits by a full and frank exchange of information. If I hold back information the other guy can't evaluate weaknesses in his case. You've got to let the other guy know what you got. It's not like playing poker. Usually when that process works like it should, the case is resolved."

Attorney Browning has been with Spohrer Dodd, a nationally-recognized personal injury law firm based in Jacksonville, for nearly 20 years. Attributing much of his success to the friendly atmosphere and collaborative spirit at this firm, Browning stated, "I don't think I would like practicing law nearly as much as I do if I didn't have the ability to do it with the partners I have."

The entire firm at Spohrer Dodd would like to congratulate Attorney Steven Browning on his recent article feature. The team hopes to continue providing top-quality legal services and compassionate counsel to citizens across the country.

For more information, contact Spohrer Dodd today.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spohrer-dodd-attorney-steve-browning-featured-in-august-issue-of-attorney-at-law-magazine-300893280.html

SOURCE Spohrer Dodd