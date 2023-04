Spoiler Alert: Microsoft Is a Cloud and AI Business Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Software titan Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) released its Q3 2023 earnings report this week, and it was a doozy. The company is storming head-first into the cloud computing and artificial intelligence arenas, leaving its traditional office and Windows products in the dust.None of this is breaking news, exactly. It's more of a continued long-term trend.The intelligent cloud segment accounted for 36% of Microsoft's sales in the second quarter of 2021, two years ago. But that division keeps outgrowing its legacy cousins. In the fresh third-quarter update, intelligent cloud delivered 42% of Microsoft's total sales. The cloud computing segment, organized around the Microsoft Azure flagship, has been Microsoft's largest business operation for years, and it only grows more substantial every year:Continue reading