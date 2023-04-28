|
28.04.2023 16:34:27
Spoiler Alert: Microsoft Is a Cloud and AI Business Now
Software titan Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) released its Q3 2023 earnings report this week, and it was a doozy. The company is storming head-first into the cloud computing and artificial intelligence arenas, leaving its traditional office and Windows products in the dust.None of this is breaking news, exactly. It's more of a continued long-term trend.The intelligent cloud segment accounted for 36% of Microsoft's sales in the second quarter of 2021, two years ago. But that division keeps outgrowing its legacy cousins. In the fresh third-quarter update, intelligent cloud delivered 42% of Microsoft's total sales. The cloud computing segment, organized around the Microsoft Azure flagship, has been Microsoft's largest business operation for years, and it only grows more substantial every year:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 368,00
|2,96%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|4 641,00
|0,45%
|Microsoft Corp.
|276,30
|-0,04%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,50
|1,06%