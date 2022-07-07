|
SPOKESPERSON FOR FAMILY OF EIGHT-YEAR-OLD HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING VICTIM TO SHARE INFORMATION ABOUT FAMILY MEDICAL STATUS AND SUPPORT NEEDS
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Zion Elementary School District 6 Superintendent Dr. Keely Roberts and her eight-year-old twin sons, Cooper and Luke, were among the victims who were shot during the tragic Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday. Cooper is currently in critical condition. Dr. Roberts was seriously injured but will recover. Luke has been treated, released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.
Anthony Loizzi, family spokesperson, will provide a media briefing to share information about the family's medical status and to encourage support for the active GoFundMe campaign (https://www.gofundme.com/f/kxwjn-the-roberts-family-fundraiser?qid=581f5fb23c85ba8a5f09ee06231610fe) being sponsored by friends to support their medical needs. Mr. Loizzi is a partner at the law firm Hodges, Loizzi, Eisenhammer, Rodick and Kohn LLP, which represents the school district where Dr. Roberts is employed.
WHEN: Today, Thursday, July 7 at 2:30-3:00 p.m. Central
WHERE: Via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83004657488
This session will be recorded.
