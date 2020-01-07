Sponsor and Exhibitor Opportunities Announced for 7th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference

HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of corporate wellness programs, announces sponsor and exhibitor opportunities for the 2020 Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on April 1-2. The conference is the place to connect with more than 200 key decision makers in human resources, employee benefits, wellness, health promotion, nutrition and fitness. This year, the event is moving to a new location, Granite Links, a venue perched atop Quincy Quarries with a stunning view of the Boston skyline.

"The conference is a vibrant educational event that brings together leading industry professionals who deliver the latest industry research, developments and trends," said Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "The sponsor and exhibitor packages provide an unparalleled opportunity to gain up-close, personal access to a highly-targeted group of decision makers while building visibility for an organization's products or services."

Wellness Workdays' annual conference has a reputation as an exceptional educational and networking opportunity. Speakers at prior conferences include renowned professionals from Harvard University, New Balance, Wyndham Worldwide, Cornell University, Putnam Investments, The Denver Broncos, Brown University, Plus One/Optum, BJ's Wholesale Club and Carbonite. Initial confirmed speakers for the 2020 conference include individuals from Velcro, Cigna, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the Orlando Utilities Commission, the Maine Department of Transportation and EBS.

Organizations aligned with the conference will raise their exposure in the industry and benefit from:

Increased brand awareness to a targeted, professional audience

Access to high-level decision makers

An unmatched opportunity to develop new relationships

The ability to showcase a product/service and share company expertise

The conference is the place to network and learn about what's next and what's best in wellness. Details about sponsor and exhibitor opportunities are available on the Wellness Workdays website. Early bird rates are available through February 7. Secure your space early; last year's sponsor and exhibitor spots sold out. View the list of 2019 sponsors and exhibitors and learn more about the conference by watching the conference video.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida and Texas that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, EMD Millipore, Putnam Investments, Cape Cod Healthcare, Brown University, Maine Department of Transportation, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rockland Trust, Titan America, Norway Savings Bank and Harvard Business School. Visit us at www.wellnessworkdays.com or www.OMCWellness.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Learn more about the Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on our website and join the conference conversation on Twitter #WWConf2020.

