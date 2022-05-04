Sport Clips Haircuts' National Huddle celebrates commitment to stylists, store growth, and philanthropy milestones as "the pros in men's hair"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Dare to Be" was the theme for the annual Sport Clips Haircuts National Huddle, challenging franchisees and team members to strive for greatness. President and CEO Edward Logan celebrated significant company milestones at the gathering in Nashville.

"The Sport Clips brand is strong and the excitement for the future is even stronger. We were thrilled to have three thousand franchisees, stylists, support team members and supplier partners gathered in Nashville, with everyone focused on serving our clients as the pros in men's hair," says Edward Logan, Sport Clips CEO and president. "The Huddle theme of 'Dare to Be' is defined by our enhanced training for stylists, advancements in our technology to better serve our clients and a renewed commitment to philanthropy to position Sport Clips as the employer, franchise opportunity and charitable partner of choice now and in the future."

News of note from the Sport Clips Huddle:

Sport Clips is the only national haircare service provider with more locations now than in 2019 and through consistent growth each year since 1995 – even during the pandemic year of 2020 and the recovery year of 2021 – is on track to have its highest number of store openings since 2018.

93.9 percent of recent clients surveyed answered that Sport Clips provided "a better male haircut." Sport Clips also ranked highest as a brand they would recommend and the best visit experience.

Sport Clips increased its in-person as well as virtual training for professional stylists and barbers with more than 100 coaches and 64 training centers in the U.S.

The Sport Clips signature MVP Haircut Experience will receive an upgrade this summer and is now part of extensive training for more than 12,000 stylists throughout the system.

Franchisees entering the system are coming from the most diverse backgrounds to date, with an increase in veteran franchisees since 2020, who now represent 12 percent of the system.

CEO Edward Logan was joined by Chairman and Founder Gordon Logan and 17 others who had their heads shaved as a show of the renewed commitment to St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, with another $1M donation over the next three years.

Sport Clips, its clients, and product partners reached a $10M milestone in donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation (VFW) to fund "VFW's Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships" by fundraising and donating $1.5 million in 2021.This year's fundraising will kick off in October.

As the primary sponsor, Sport Clips helped Dream Flights complete its 2021 "Operation September Freedom," mission to fly nearly 1,000 WWII veterans and spouses in open cockpit Stearman biplanes with plans to fly 1,000 more veterans in the year ahead.

Top awards at this year's Huddle went to:

Area Developer of the Year – Mark & Jan Mansfield – Plano, TX ; Mark and Jan operate five stores in Texas and cover the northern half of Texas and most of New Mexico as Area Developers.

– Mark & – ; Mark and Jan operate five stores in and cover the northern half of and most of as Area Developers. Area Manager of the Year – Sandy Palmer – Omaha, NE

– – Manager of the Year – Stephanie Elifritz – Ankeny, IA

– Team Leader of the Year – Chris Bauman – Based in Riverdale, UT . He owns seven locations in UT.

– – Based in . He owns seven locations in UT. Coach of the Year – Jenny Smith – Dallas, TX

– – Logan Trophy – Sport Clips' Highest Honor – Brad & Carla Whitt , Lee's Summit, MO. This is the second consecutive year for them to receive this honor. They own stores in MO, KS, and SD, and their winning store is in Liberty, MO.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #24 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2022 and is listed in Franchise Direct's 2021 "Top 100 Global Franchises". There are almost 1,900 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2021 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides " Haircuts with Heart " through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $10 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team and SRX Racing, and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com .

