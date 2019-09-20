SportPesa Racing Point Formula 1 Team Selects Software From IFS to Advance Team Operations

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team is delighted to begin a multi-year partnership with IFS, the global enterprise applications company. Going forward, IFS's cloud-based ERP software will underpin the team's racing operations and back-office needs as the team continues on its journey towards the front of the grid.

Any business needs intelligent business tools to help manage resource allocation and this is especially true in the fast-paced world of Formula 1. Efficiency and speed are needed in all areas of the company, which is why the team chose to partner with IFS and benefit from its autonomous and intelligent solutions to power mission-critical business processes.

Racing Point needed software that could help manage the complex factory operations and help the team grow in the future. As a strategic technology partner, IFS will empower Racing Point with its state-of-the-art tools to ensure operational excellence. The platform gives the team flexibility in this exciting new era with fresh investment from the shareholders and the construction of a new factory next year.

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal SportPesa Racing Point: "When evaluating our options, IFS stood out for its flexibility, innovation, and accuracy - the mainstays of professional racing and key traits of our own culture. Just like any other complex industrial organisation, success in racing relies on outperforming the competition in all areas. That includes Sergio and Lance in the cars, the operational crew at the races, as well as the team back at the factory. IFS presented us with a solution that could give us one version of the truth in real-time, informing our decision-making and paving the way for our digital transformation."

IFS CEO, Darren Roos: "Being faster, smarter and more efficient are vital to any successful Formula 1 team and that is exactly why Racing Point turned to IFS. We engineer our solutions to empower users with the right data when milliseconds make the difference between winning or not. We look forward to going full-throttle in our collaboration with Racing Point over the coming seasons."

The partnership sees the IFS logo feature on the team's RP19 cars from this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix. Branding is also present on the race suits of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

Contact information

Will Hings

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team, Head of Media and Communications

Email: will.hings@racingpointf1.com

Phone: +44-7734-202020

Lyndsey Rojas

IFS Director of Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +1-216-339-9144

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/sportpesa-racing-point-formula-1-team-selects-software-from-ifs-to-advance-team-operations,c2909735

The following files are available for download: