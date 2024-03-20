|
20.03.2024 14:27:21
Sportradar Group Returns To Profit In Q4, To Repurchase $200 Mln Of Shares; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), a sports technology and related equipment provider, on Wednesday reported a swing to profit for the fourth-quarter, compared to the prior year loss, reflecting an increase in revenue, driven by a growth across all segments.
For the three-month period, the Group reported a net profit of 22.887 million euros, compared with loss of 33.283 million euros, posted for the same period last year.
Pre-tax profit stood at 24.214 million euros as against loss of 30.096 million euros in 2022.
Excluding items, EBITDA rose to 39.5 million euros from 35.1 million euros a year ago.
Revenue was at 252.586 million euros, higher than previous year's 206.288 million euros.
The Board has approved a $200 million share repurchase. The Group expects commencing purchases under the program when the next trading window opens, which is following the reporting of its first-quarter earnings results.
Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of at least 200 million euros with a margin of around 19 percent. Annual revenue is projected to be at least 1.050 billion euros.
For the full-year2023, Sportradar registered adjusted EBITDA of 166.8 million euros, with a margin of 19 percent, on revenue of 877.6 million euros.
SRAD was trading up by 8.03 percent at $10.90 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sportradarmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sportradarmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sportradar
|10,51
|14,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt höher -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend stärker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordjagd fort. Die Wall Street befindet sich im Plus. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es im Donnerstagshandel mehrheitlich aufwärts.