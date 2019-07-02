Sports Giant Cedric Ceballos Joined Energy Professionals for 1st Annual Chicagoland "Open Kettle" Golf Tournament Supporting Fundraiser for Kids

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday June 26, 2019, Energy Professionals, LLC, a national leader in helping organizations reduce energy costs and reach energy sustainability, joined the 1st Annual Chicagoland "Open Kettle" Golf Tournament to benefit the Joy in Childhood Foundation Midwest Chapter supported by Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. The fundraiser was held at the Seven Bridges Golf Club in Woodbridge, IL.

Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has been bringing the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $20M to hundreds of charities to support children's health and hunger relief.

One-hundred thirty-six golfers helped to raise more than $80,000 for the organization. The funds will be used to provide grants to organizations that provide joy to kids battling hunger or illness in the Midwest.

"Given this was our first annual golf event in the Midwest, we are absolutely thrilled with the support we received from companies such as Energy Professionals," said Kari McHugh, Joy in Foundation Executive Director. "The funds we raised will help us provide joy to kids battling hunger or illness in local communities."

"We enjoyed a beautiful day on the golf course, but more importantly we were able to participate in supporting a wonderful organization that has such a profound impact on young children's lives," said Jim Mathers, President and CEO, Energy Professionals. "We enjoyed meeting some of the kids and their families and we can't wait to join again next year."

The Energy Professional team included Jim Mathers, CEO and President of Energy Professionals, Cedric Ceballos, President of the Cedric Ceballos Foundation and former small forward for the LA Lakers and Miami Heat, Don Beebe, head coach for Aurora University and former wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, and Thurman Thomas, President of Prosperitus Group, Hall of Famer and former running back for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Energy Professionals was also a Diamond Sponsor for the event.

